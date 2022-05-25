Shepherd Setlist: May 25, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Lady Sabo – Intangible

Lady Sabo has a new EP out, and she gives you all of the aspects of her sound on Intangible. In four tracks with production from 40 Mil, Sabo can go from smooth to rugged seamlessly, depending on what the beat calls for. With a diverse sound and flow, Sabo stands on her own here, proving herself as one of the many solid emcees coming up in the city. In a matter of minutes, she’s going to win you over, and hopefully this project is a launching pad for her.

Gwapo Chapo – “In Da Mood”

Gwapo Chapo has his swagger on full blast right now, and he’s going to do whatever he feels like. That’s the sentiment of “In Da Mood,” a new track in which he ironically tells you about everything he’s not in the mood to do. We still get some slick raps about Chapo doing his own thing, and the confidence in which he says no to things is a flex in and of itself. The beat slaps, as most underground Milwaukee tracks do, but it takes a charisma like Gwapo Chapo’s to really sell the song. Fortunately, he’s in the mood to do all that and more.

Tai Mistyque – Where Do I Go

Tai Mistyque has a new EP out, and she’s combined her previous singles for Where Do I Go. The lead track is a new single, featuring Felix Ramsey, with both artists wondering why the other person in a relationship treats them this way. The rest of the five-song release contains previously released singles, which serve as a reminder of the consistency that Tai Mistyque has carried as an artist in her preliminary efforts. If you haven’t heard by now, you can get a well-rounded sample of what Tai Mistyque does with Where Do I Go.

Ace Parker Featuring Tyso SPRME – “Champagne”

Ace Parker linked up with Tyso SPRME for a new collaboration, and they’re looking at the highs and lows on “Champagne.” It’s a track full of internal thoughts, addressing everything from working hard to drinking and partying too much and how to refocus for the future. The dialogue of the internal struggle fits well over a dark, looming beat, making the whole track seem more intimate than most. Parker and Tyso mesh well on a track together, and hopefully we get more from both soon.

Protégé – “Dance Wit You”

The summer is heating up, and that means it’s time for a dancehall-infused track. That’s exactly what Protege provides on his new single, “Dance Wit You.” The track is about being smitten by a woman at a party, and Protege sets the scene well with the lively beat behind him. This song could ring out at just about any summertime party and be a hit. This is the second single from Protege of the year, and the strategic timing could work out in his favor.

Concert Announcements

July 2 – Cid, Phox, Bestfriends, Lost Flamingo at Brew City Boat Series

July 6 & 7 – Misery Signals, Comeback Kid, End at X-Ray Arcade

July 8 – Twiztid at The Miramar Theatre

July 17 – Jarren Benton at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 18 – Evanescence, Sick Puppies at The Rave

July 29 – Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 4 – Yellow Ostrich at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 7 – Waxahatchee at The Pabst Theater

August 12 – Matisyahu at The Rave

September 11 – Pelican, Glassing, Coastlands at X-Ray Arcade

September 17 – Fozzy at The Rave