Shepherd Setlist: May 4, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Jillian’s Revenge – Shit Could Be Worse

Jillian’s Revenge is the collaborative effort between local hip hop acts Shle Berry and Yogie B & Keez. Their debut EP dropped on 4/20 and features five songs. The rappers let out feelings about people who disrespect, use, and be dishonest with you. The fourth track “Everyday is 4/20, So Here’s A Regular Song” finds them reflecting on the past and wondering how the hell they got here. We’ve lived strange and chaotic times over the last few years, and Jillian’s Revenge emerge from such trials with grown perspectives and celebrated senses of worth. (Ben Slowey)

Renz Young – “Followers” / “Twopurr”

Renz Young is back with a new two-pack of singles, and he puts on a masterclass in rapping on “Followers” and “Twopurr.” The flow is impeccable here, with Renz talking a big game and backing it up on the main, social media-focused single. The confidence in his vocal performance is everything, and makes you feel like Renz is the man just by listening to it once, which is a hard trait to convey in hip hop. “Twopurr” is the b-side, with a shorter runtime but no shortage of impactful bars. Both of these tracks comprise for just the latest addition to Renz Young’s extensive catalogue of top tier work. (Allen Halas)

Shontrail – “Dog Days”

Pop punk artist Shontrail has a new video out accompanying his recent tape, Silver Star. Shot by Dario Camerena, the scenes here find Shontrail in vivacious, animated spirits as he sings about getting himself together and breaking out of a toxic cycle. Images of him still against motion, riding in a train, sitting as traffic goes by, represent the time flying by as the artist feels stagnant in trying to keep up with everything, with plenty of trippy effects evoking a sense of disorientation. Shontrail is keen on being the best version of himself with “Dog Days.” (Ben Slowey)

Leroy Booker – “Ponder”

Leroy Booker blends R&B and hip hop, and on his latest, “Ponder” he’s thinking about exclusively his world. The track features plenty of deep thoughts, both introspective and about relationships, with Booker doing his best to tell his story. Tales of heartbreak aren’t off the table, with the singer not afraid to get into his feelings and put them out to the world. Over the years, Booker has been steadily building up an array of music, and this song sounds like some of his strongest stuff may be just around the corner. (Allen Halas)

Valerie Lighthart – Pt. III: The Banshee

Mystical folk pop artist Valerie Lighthart concludes her By Moonlight trilogy with The Banshee, out now. It’s three songs where Lighthart enters sorcerous electronica territory, even incorporating an 808’s beat juxtaposed with playful wonder in “Walkin’ Slowly.” The EP is one about reclamation, power, and conquering; Lighthart embodies a dominating character who haunts her enemies and cleanses her narrative of any invasive influence. Over the years, Valerie Lighthart has become one of the most inventive and versatile pop creatives in Milwaukee, bridging powerful fantasies with imaginative execution as she bridges vintage aesthetics with modern production. Visuals for “Monster” will be out next. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

May 20 – Fitzpatrick | Rosenau | Wincek, Marielle Allschwang at Cactus Club

May 27 – Faux Fiction, Fuzzysurf, The Keystones at X-Ray Arcade

May 29 – NLE Choppa, Lil Eazzyy, Scorey, Gino2X, Baby Hot, 4TM Drako at The Rave

June 5- Alok at Turner Hall Ballroom

July 7 – Ashe at Turner Hall Ballroom

July 8 – Gold Steps, Calling All Captains, Goalkeeper, Honey Creek at X-Ray Arcade

July 24 – Camp Cope at X-Ray Arcade

August 11 – Stephen Day at the Back Room at Colectivo

September 28 – Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Turner Hall Ballroom

October 26 – Straight No Chaser at the Riverside Theater