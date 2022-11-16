Shepherd Setlist: November 16, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Clayton – “So In Love”

R&B star Clayton dropped the video for “So In Love” off his sophomore EP “Tempting Fate.” The moody jam is adorned with twinkling guitars and ethereal vocals with the video depicting Clayton and his girl going through the good and the bad in their relationship. The song is about tumultuous love; the imagery of dark lighting and nighttime drives feels like we’re getting lost in the intensity. The video is directed by Diego Hammarlund. (Ben Slowey)

Big Fat Tony – “Busy Body”

Rapper Big Fat Tony dropped a video from 2021’s Cuffing SZN mixtape, and he lets a retro-infused beat lead the way on “Busy Body.” The track is about a quick encounter with his girl before they both head off to work, because well, they’ve got things to do. The video from Austyn Meyer has Tony and his girl enjoying the track while he performs around the house, comfy as ever in loungewear. The flow sounds natural on this song, and the video manages to touch on the funk that the beat brings with the aesthetics of the house. While the track is from his last project, Big Fat Tony is dropping a new mixtape in December, so be on the lookout for that. (Allen Halas)

Lunde – “I’ll Be Drinkin'”

Indie rockers Lunde have a new song out that takes them in a country rock direction. As the title suggests, it’s a jam about boozing until the day you drop. It’s a departure from the band’s alternative rock sound, which you can tell is a ton of fun for these guys. Pour the whiskey and pull up a chair for Lunde’s “I’ll Be Drinkin’.” (Ben Slowey)

Postureless – In Shambles

Producer Postureless returns with a new beat tape, with nothing overstaying its welcome. In Shambles features smooth beats full of silky textures and samples full of flavor, with most tracks staying below two minutes in runtime. The looping beats set the scene well, though, and sonically blend together, creating a tapestry of instrumentals that hard cut from one to the next. The lone feature comes from CRASHprez on “Hold,” where he raps with intensity over rolling pianos and pitched up vocals. In Shambles can grab your attention and keep you there with production that can turn on the drop of a dime. (Allen Halas)

IN SHAMBLES by postureless

Jacob Slade – “Jupiter”

Singer-songwriter Jacob Slade’s latest single is about giving the parts of yourself you’re most afraid of to someone else. He’s eager to give this person his all, no matter what it takes and no matter the uncertainty. With “Jupiter,” Slade’s trademark feathery vocals accompany a sweet melody that together capture a profound feeling of longing. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

November 22 – Covet, The Velvet Teen, No Stranger at X-Ray Arcade

November 27 – Nate Kinsman of Fellow Kinsman, Parker & Leah of Shoobie, Max Niemann, Charlee Grider, Evan Steidtman, Aaron Robert at Cactus Club

December 2 – Rosegarden Funeral Party, Vio\ater, Faketwin at X-Ray Arcade

December 6 – Pescatarian At Best, Orange Costanza, Socially Suspect, Oh Well, OK at Cactus Club

December 8 – The Late Nites, Grimey Exe, Nastynom, Grover The Spartan at X-Ray Arcade

December 9 – Hello Death, Sbowe, Pleasure Thief, DJ Gramma Matrix at Cactus Club

December 11 – Fraxiom, WhoTF, Flowers* at Cactus Club

December 17 – Unturned, Honey Creek, Bug Moment, Doubter, RIOTNINE! at Cactus Club

December 20 – Vanity Plates, Crawlspace, Night Again at Cactus Club

December 30 – The Von Tramps, Courtesy of Tim, Meskales, Sterling at X-Ray Arcade

January 20 – Bonny Doon at Cactus Club

February 5 – Joe Richter at The Back Room at Colectivo

February 21 – Skillet, Theory of a Deadman at The Rave

February 24 – Highly Suspect, Dead Poet Society at Turner Hall Ballroom

February 24 – Ben Sollee and Scott Mulvahill at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 1 – Tab Benoit, JD Simo at Turner Hall Ballroom

March 10 – Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press at Turner Hall Ballroom

March 16 – Marco Benevento at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 24 – Koe Wetzel, The Cadillac Three, Dylan Wheeler at The Rave

March 25 – Ben Rector, Stephen Day, Jordy Searcy at Riverside Theater

April 1 – Luzcid at Miramar Theatre

April 10 – Tennis, Kate Bollinger at Turner Hall Ballroom

April 14 – Adi Oasis at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 16 – Morgan James at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 4 – Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, Beartooth, Dorothy at Fiserv Forum

May 9 – Chicago at Riverside Theater

May 16 – Lizzo at Fiserv Forum

June 13 – Louis Tomlinson at BMO Pavilion

July 7 – Zach Bryan at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

July 8 – Imagine Dragons, AJR at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

August 14 – P!nk, Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, Kid Cut Up at American Family Field