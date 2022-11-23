Shepherd Setlist: November 23, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

WillOnWater – “Overtime”

The grind is nothing new for WillOnWater, but he’s embracing the next phase of his career on new single “Overtime.” With a hard hitting beat, Will has the swagger that made him shine on 2020’s T(r)ap Water, but a more mature demeanor on the microphone. With just a tinge more noticeable determination, Will raps about putting in the work to be successful, expanding his revenue streams, and getting to the mone. It feels like a new era of music for WillOnWater, so get ready for the next wave of music to come our way. (Allen Halas)

Bug Moment – “Dust Mite”

Indie pop act Bug Moment have their first new single out since February. The Bugs are known to consistently experiment with their sound; they’ve been grungy, they’ve gotten folky, and now they’re changing things up once again. The song touches on a toxic relationship and spiting one another. Stay tuned for a new Bug Moment album early next year. (Ben Slowey)

Grace Weber – “Insincere”

At the beginning of the month, soulful songstress Grace Weber dropped a new single, “Insincere.” It’s a track that is about wanting to be with someone that actually wants you to be there as well, and coping when the situation isn’t exactly right. Weber’s vocals shine here, as per usual, over a thick bass line and a mellow beat. It all combines to form a dreamy mixture of highs and lows, which should land on just about any alternative R&B or chillout playlist. Grace Weber is stellar once again on “Insincere.” (Allen Halas)

Bunk Bed – Top Bunk, Bottom Bunk

Indie rockers Bunk Bed – who formed from the ashes of Weird Storm – are out with their debut EP. It’s two songs that lean further into noise rock than the fellas did previously while still retaining their math rock roots. “Crowd and Judgement” and “Bum” both get nihilistic with a healthy dose of tongue-in-cheek humor, featuring shoutable choruses and rebellious riffage, capturing anxieties of fitting in and finding meaning in life. Bunk Bed channel their chaotic daydreams with Top Bunk, Bottom Bunk. (Ben Slowey)

Day Tvvo – “People Like Me”

Alt pop artist Day Tvvo dropped a new single at the end of October. It’s a song about wanting so bad to be loved that you’ll look for it wherever you can. When you struggle to feel like you fit in, validation can be a drug – and that’s what’s on the artist’s mind – but he makes it catchy, of course. Day Tvvo puts a hook to wanting acceptance with “People Like Me.” (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

November 25 – Spider Creek, $hunmillion$, WillOnWater, Myndd, Adriennexash at Cactus Club

November 26 – No Parking, Bunny Blues, Superkick Boys at Cactus Club

December 10 – Diet Lite, The Rosies, Fuzzysurf, Shoobie at Cactus Club

January 6 – Yotuma, Inverted Vision, Trash Pandas, Cunning Like Cobras at X-Ray Arcade

January 14 – Mind Harvester, Closet Witch, Snag., It Is Dead, Hex Tripper, Murder Generation, Algid Funeral at X-Ray Arcade

January 25 – Plastic Picnic at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 24 – Town Mountain at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 24 – Niko Moon, Dylan Schneider at The Rave

April 29 – Transviolet at X-Ray Arcade