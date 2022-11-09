Shepherd Setlist: November 9, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Dinner Set Gang – “Are You Someplace Else?”

Psych pop act Dinner Set Gang dropped their debut LP Are You Someplace Else? recently, and with it came a music video for the title track. Directed by Kurt Ravenwood, the scene is set in a hotel with a couple folks exploring the halls, eventually all finding themselves in the swimming pool with choreographed dance moves and all. Join Dinner Set Gang in a quirky exploration of liminal spaces starring Becky Cofta, Dennis Lewis and Jackey Boelkow. (Ben Slowey)

×

Diet Lite – “Bad Larry”

Diet Lite have a new EP on the way, and they’ve teased what’s to come with the release of single “Bad Larry.” The track is a manic ball of energy, with guitars overpowering everything in a track that feels like a frenzy. It doesn’t take long for the band to turn up the energy, and even when things get just a bit subdued, the potential for the song to explode is always there, lurking in the persistent surf rock drumbeat. “Bad Larry” is part of the three-song Dumb Bird EP, which is due to stream soon. (Allen Halas)

× <a href="https://dietlitemusic.bandcamp.com/track/bad-larry">Bad Larry by Diet Lite</a>

Quotes From Movies – “Tattoo”

Indie rockers Quotes From Movies unleashed a new single. It’s a song about finding your niche in life and sticking to it in spite of what others may believe. With an infectious hook and a wholesome message, Quotes From Movies drive home with “Tattoo” that it’s okay to be the real you, whether that involves getting inked or painting your nails. (Ben Slowey)

×

Avenues – “Blood On The Moon”

There’s a punk rock monster on the loose, and Avenues are the only ones that can score this type of thriller. That’s the scene for “Blood On The Moon,” the newest video from the band from their tremendous LP We’re All Doomed. The song is constant energy, and certain to incite a circle pit or two whenever the band plays out. The video from Brian Theisen, released in time for Halloween, riffs on low-budget horror flicks with a skeleton monster that is out for blood throughout Milwaukee. Unleash the b-movie thrills of “Blood On The Moon” (Allen Halas)

×

Buffalo Nichols – “Meet Me In The Bottom / Friends”

Singer-songwriter Buffalo Nichols released two new songs this week – his first since last year’s eponymous debut album. “Meet Me In The Bottom” brings electrifying blues while “Friends” shares evocative storytelling of hope, kindness and pain. The pairing creates a powerful and cathartic contrast – stay tuned for more to come from Buffalo Nichols in the near future. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://buffalonichols.bandcamp.com/album/meet-me-in-the-bottom-friends">Meet Me In The Bottom / Friends by Buffalo Nichols</a>

Concert Announcements

November 26 – Codes, The Sponges, DJ Phox, Apple Country at The Miramar Theatre

December 2 – Rosegarden Funeral Party, Vio/later, FakeTwin at X-Ray Arcade

December 3 – Brave You, Rust Ring, The Stinkeyes, Mulva at Cactus Club

December 4 – Cleveland Avenue, Gold Steps, Fluorescents, Rat Bath at X-Ray Arcade

January 5 – The Astronomers at The Back Room at Colectivo

January 18 – The Brother Brothers at Cactus Club

January 21 – Scam Likely, Diet Lite, Scarlet Demore at The Back Room at Colectivo

January 27 – Rhett Miller at The Back Room at Colectivo

January 28 – Dirt Monkey, Jantsen at The Miramar Theatre

February 4 – Spafford at The Back Room at Colectivo

February 10 – BabyTron at The Rave

March 22 – Jerry Cantrell, Thunderpussy at The Rave

March 25 – Yo La Tengo at Turner Hall Ballroom

March 30 – Morbid Angel, Revocation, Skeletal Remains, Crypta at The Rave

May 6 – Kevin Kaarl at The Rave