Shepherd Setlist: October 12, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Fuzzysurf – “Shoulder To Cry On”

Rockers Fuzzysurf released the video for recent single “Shoulder to Cry On.” Directed by Dolister Films, the scene here involves a therapy session, an old telephone and silhouettes of the band members jamming out. Fuzzysurf are known to invest humor and zaniness into their videos, and this one does so with an uplifting message that it’s okay to show your emotions and be vulnerable. (Ben Slowey)

×

Mike Mangione – “Anastasia”

Fine craftsmanship should always be appreciated, and the newest single from Mike Mangione, “Anastasia,” is songwriting of the highest quality. The track is a plea for reconciliation, trying to win back the woman that has already decided to leave. Mangione captures the downtrodden feeling of rekindling a fire that has been put out with dark notes, and lyrics that feel like an inner thought process come to life. Mangione and Thomas West collaborate for the video, which features choreographed dances and a narrative, but all of it intersperses with the theme of the song. (Allen Halas)

×

Convert – “Unnatural Acts”

Gothic post-punk rockers Convert released a video for “Unnatural Acts” off recent album Saves. The video has an apocalyptic feel with clips on masked doctors, mass surveillance, disorderly conduct, strange AI experiments and riots. Such ideas go hand in hand with the song’s overall theme of just how ugly humanity can get. Check out the clip, directed by the band’s own Sam Sharkey. (Ben Slowey)

×

Johanna Rose – Can’t Love You From The Ground

Singer-songwriter Johanna Rose has a new EP out this week. They wrote these songs while huddled up by the stove with a guitar at their Vermont mountain treehouse, reflecting deeply on survival in this late-stage capitalist hellscape in spite of being surrounded by such natural beauty. Themes of hard work, doing what you need to do to get by, clinging onto dreams and living in the moment are all channeled through heartful folk tunes with additional instrumental contributions from Will Hansen, Bryan Wollen, Katie Lyne, Nick Gamer and Ernest Brusubardis IV. Johanna Rose carries the highs and lows with Can’t Love You From the Ground.

×

Chan – “Caguama”

From the moment you press play on a Chan track, you know that the party is going to be in full effect. That’s true for “Caguama,” the latest from the EDM producer. Things fittingly take a Latin feel this time around, with blaring synth that bend and fold to the beat to create an electric atmosphere. With congos and lively percussion moving you through this single, it feels like you’re at Carnival without ever having to leave your seat. You likely will, though, so get up and move to this one. (Allen Halas)

×

Concert Announcements

October 23 – lovelytheband, Beach Weather, Barns Courtney at The Rave

November 5 – Robot Witch, incekt, Blood, Goth Barge at X-Ray Arcade

November 7 – Duma, ONO, Masma Dream World at Cactus Club

November 18 – At The Heart of the World, Choke Chain, Paralyze, Coronary at X-Ray Arcade

November 20 – Hot Coffin, Nowhere, Body Futures, Primitive Broadcast Service at X-Ray Arcade

November 23 – Charlie Parr at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 29 – From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Dragged Under, Dropout Kings at The Rave

December 2 – The Plot In You, Silent Planet, Avoid, Cane Hill at The Miramar Theatre

December 12 – Sunn O)))) Shoshin Duo at Turner Hall Ballroom

March 16 – Steven Curtis Chapman at Pabst Theater