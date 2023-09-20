Shepherd Setlist: September 20, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Godxilla – God Mode

Producer and rapper Godxilla put out a record for his 50th birthday, and he’s on another level when it comes to God Mode. The production is top notch from the veteran and Godxilla doesn’t have reservations when it comes to his verses. Whether he’s crooning about a relationship that doesn’t feel right (“I Don’t Think She Wants Me”) or warning people about falling for the wrong person (“You Bout To Catch A Case”,) Godxilla raps like a veteran with the spirit of a younger artist. (Allen Halas)

Rayven – “Radium Girls”

Singer/songwriter Rayven is back with a new single, and she’s singing about the progression of her life on “Radium Girls.” With angelic vocals over an acoustic guitar that eventually cedes to synthetic elements, the song is atmospheric in all of the best ways, with a bit of pop sensibility thrown in as well. There’s no limit on her sonic exploration, and that comes through in the different twists and turns that this song takes within three and a half minutes. With an array of instrumentation and a combination of analog and digital, “Radium Girls” is all over the place, but Rayven brings it all together in the best ways. (Allen Halas)

El Sebas – “Dimelo”

Latin hip hop artist El Sebas dropped the visual for his recent single “Dimelo.” Shot by Gonzales Visuals, the scene begins with the artist putting on his jewelry and accessories before turning to the camera as the music starts. The song is about the complexities that come with relationships and the importance of self-awareness. Sebas goes out for a drive and is seen at a party but his mind is elsewhere, distracted. However, things turn around when his lover arrives and the two end up joining the fun and having a good time together. El Sebas reminds you to cherish what you have with this one. (Ben Slowey)

Cream Vellum – Whip Lush

Cream Vellum recently announced that they have disbanded, but not before releasing their long-awaited full-length album. The record is seven songs, bringing the band’s ornate combination of dream pop, shoegaze and psychedelia into full swing. Opulent melodies, tender vocals, crisp textures and graceful soundscapes all make for a charming wander; it feels as if the band summons us into a picturesque sonic storybook of love, memory and fantasy. Cream Vellum spread their wings one last time with Whip Lush. (Ben Slowey)

Rex Tanky – Back 2 The Boondocks

Rex Tanky is back with his first full project since 2021, and he’s taking us Back 2 The Boondocks with his new release. Across eight tracks, Tanky is bold and brash with his verses, which are aided by big beats that infuse elements of trap and electronic music. The lone guest verse comes from AyooLii on closer “Crazy Bout U,” but Rex holds his own for the majority of the project with unapologetic verses. (Allen Halas)

