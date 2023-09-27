Shepherd Setlist: September 27, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Fellow Kinsman – “Trippin”

Fellow Kinsman were recently part of the stacked all-local bill that sold out Turner Hall Ballroom, and they documented the show with a live video for “Trippin” from 2022’s Where Were You. The song is a dreamy haze, bordering between indie and surf rock, with Nathan Kinsman remaining stoic as he bellows the lyrics to the track. The video from Isaiah Joseph and his crew takes you through the night, including some of the tense yet enjoyable moments backstage before playing to a full room. The video for “Trippin” will ultimately serve as a time capsule of a hallmark night for Milwaukee music, and you can see that in the clip. (Allen Halas)

Motel Breakfast – “Orchard”

Motel Breakfast roared back with a new single on Friday, and they’re longing for the ones they love on “Orchard.” The song has the rollicking tones of a good old fashioned bar boogie, thanks to some twinkling pianos that dominate the track. Jimmy Denovsky paints a picture of lonliness, at home looking at the rain, hoping for brighter days with the one he loves. There’s some sonic exploration here, as the band flirts with synths and a piercing guitar at one point, but the track comes back to its core eventually. “Orchard” is a song about missing someone dearly, and Motel Breakfast are the right ones to deliver it. (Allen Halas)

Lucien Parker – “Get Your Bag”

Lucien Parker is back with his first new music in a while. Right off the bat, the new single kicks off Parker’s next chapter with a radiant blend of singing and rapping. Utilizing slowed, atmospheric production, Parker assures that he and his crew never left and that they’re still taking care of business with the credentials to show for it, although they move in secrecy. He turns his attention to a woman he’s interested in but wants to make sure she’s about the money like he is; the lifestyle looks better in person, after all. “Get Your Bag” has a stunning hook that’ll undeniably glue to folks’ ears, and it’s an exciting glimpse of what Lucien Parker has in store. (Ben Slowey)

Shontrail – Lost In Limbo

Shontrail has released his highly anticipated sophomore album. Written last year upon the artist graduating from college, this record carries profound themes of confusion and crisis – fitting for the title. Shontrail brings eight tracks that incorporate post-punk, indie rock and emo as he channels the frustration and insecurity of stagnancy, uncertainty and blocking out your problems, complete with an interlude and outro. The song “Who Do You Think?” sums his sentiments up here pretty well, as he posits the namesake question toward himself throughout the song to contemplate what the hell he’s really doing with his life. You can feel it in his songwriting that Shontrail has found purpose and direction in making music, and Lost In Limbo is him getting comfortable and excited with such a fulfilling reality. (Ben Slowey)

Lil E – “Re Rock”

RayShotIt’s 414Flow video series has been important in the sense that it continues to break new talent, and one of the recent features has been Lil E, who dropped a video for her track “Re Rock.” E is unapolagetic when she gets to the microphone, and you can hear that from the moment she starts rapping. She isn’t going to belittle herself for money, but she’ll get plenty of it and flex all about it, and she lets you know that she means business. The video takes us to the lakefront, where Lil E delivers the track by herself at the trademark microphone from the series. (Allen Halas)

