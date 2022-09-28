Shepherd Setlist: September 28, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Lakeyah – No Pressure (Pt. 2)

Lakeyah is ready for her time in the spotlight, and she shows that on her new project, No Pressure (Pt. 2), released last week. The Quality Control rapper flexes all over this mixtape, and brought plenty of people along for the ride. Big features from Flo Milli, Lucky Daye, Latto and more have the Milwaukee-born rapper standing tall on this largely brash project. Singles “Pop Dat” and “I Look Good” are tacked on to the end of the project, but truly act as a reminder that Lakeyah has already been dominant. In a time when female rappers are making their name on tracks about scheming men, Lakeyah talks about getting everything she wants, all on her own. (Allen Halas)

Clementine – “Stone”

Emo pop punks Clementine dropped a new single last week. This one touches on pettiness, loneliness, and being hated between two people. You may both need help, but you decide to act like kids about things instead, trading barbs and staring into your phone. It’s an angsty, cathartic single from Clementine and it keeps you getting excited for their upcoming record – stay tuned! (Ben Slowey)

Crow Billiken – If I Don’t Have Red I Use Blue

We don’t deserve the artist known to some as R.A.P. Ferreira, or previously Milo. Returning as Crow Billiken, he abandons hip hop for the blues on a new six-song EP, If I Don’t Have Red I Use Blue. Rather than dabbling in the sound, he goes full speed ahead, giving you an authentic, purposefully lo-fi feeling recording on this project. The fuzz and bent sounding guitar plays well with Ferreira telling stories and delivering some heartfelt music along the way. This release feels like it should have been unearthed from someone’s decades-old vinyl collection in the deep south, and that’s a testament to the production of Cosmic Zoo Studios in Los Angeles, as well as a host of contributing musicians. R.A.P. Ferreira has a hip hop record on the way in November, but bask in the blues with the EP beforehand. (Allen Halas)

2Hi – Hey Gang!

Hip hop artist 2Hi has a new EP out. Featuring innovative trap production from the likes of ThatGuyEli, No B, Police Create Hippies and Prodi-G, these five songs find the rapper keeping his thoughts to himself and being selective about who he keeps around. There’s a dark, hazy atmosphere here as 2Hi stays high as the moon and getting to the money, not wasting his time doing anything else. 2Hi dwells in his eccentric world with Hey Gang!

Dead, Dead Swans – “Water’s Muddy”

Dead, Dead Swans are preparing for the release of their debut full length, Lenses in October, and we get a preview of what’s to come with the single “Water’s Muddy.” The track looks at a small, passing moment in a relationship that has gone stale, and plays into the tension and sadness of a partner simply losing their car keys. With a ringing acoustic guitar and banjo, there’s enough conveyed in just a few lines to fully immerse the listener in the moment. There’s feelings of hopelessness, angst, bitterness and apathy all rolled into one. Be on the lookout for Lenses on October 28th, and listen to the single to preview (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

October 21 – Chinese Telephones, Partial Traces, Time Thieves, Habitat For Insanity at Cactus Club

November 5 – Justin Martin, Fortune, Scarlett, Delilac at The Miramar Theatre

November 17 – Catbite, Something To Do, Local Legends at X-Ray Arcade

December 1 – Chris Pureka at The Back Room at Colectivo

December 3 – Homesafe, A Will Away, Valleyheart at X-Ray Arcade

January 13 – Yam Haus at the Back Room at Colectivo

February 16 – Eleri Ward at The Back Room at Colectivo