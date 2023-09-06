Shepherd Setlist: September 6, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Clayton, Duwayne, and Micah Emrich – “Randy”

Clayton, Duwayne, Micah Emrich and producer Keylime linked up for a new single recently, and it’s an absolute gem. “Randy” is a track that takes a smooth jazz sample and flips it into a stylish, low-key beat. Naturally, the trio of artists that all carry a similar style float on this track, each taking things in a slightly different direction lyrically. The whole is definitely greater than the sum of its parts, and all three of the artists catch a vibe together on this one. (Allen Halas)

Snag – “On The Human Condition”

Snag announced a split LP with Indiana’s Coma Regalia, and the band comes out swinging with a new track as a teaser, “On The Human Condition.” The song lives on a spiraling guitar line, which eventually gives way to a sonic boom of screaming vocals and pure emotion. At its peak, the song is a pure wall of sound, led by big guitars and unrelenting power. The video from Ian Johnson of Out There Studios is a representation of everything that we as humans have to balance to go about our daily lives, complete with some basement show footage. MMXXIII comes out on October 6, but you can check out the new video now. (Allen Halas)

Joe Quinto – Joey

Joe Quinto is back with a new EP, and he’s coming with exactly the right energy for the moment on Joey. Combining catchy melodies that are guaranteed to get stuck in your head in a blend of pop and hip hop, the three-song release feels reflective for the end of summer. Singing about internal frustrations and keeping himself in the house, he’s not afraid to get personal on the record, and is aided by top-notch production to get his point across. Closer “More Than Love” feels like a warm sunset, with layers upon layers of vocals sending things off over the horizon. Joey is a testament to Joe Quinto’s work as a songwriter. (Allen Halas)

Kia Rap Princess Featuring Protege – “In The Sunshine”

Kia Rap Princess has the visual out for her song “In The Sunshine” featuring Protege from her 2022 album Chapter X. With RayShotIt behind the camera, the artists are found walking in Veterans Park near the Milwaukee Lakefront enjoying the fresh air. Kia and Protege rep plenty of hometown pride here with verses about being at the forefront of Milwaukee’s come-up, leaning a fun dance move with each chorus. No matter what the haters say, motivation keeps them going. Tap into Kia Rap Princess and Protege’s new video today. (Ben Slowey)

Chicken P – “Still Bout It Bout It”

Chicken P is back out on bail and went straight back to the studio for a new song and video, “Still Bout It Bout It.” The new track features a hard beat, and Chicken’s stepped up his bars on this one, with some clever punchlines dropped into a relentless verse. He’s talking about getting right back to business, and now that he’s free again he’s determined to move forward. Chicken P is back in a major way, and nothing is stopping him at this point from reclaiming his spot in the Milwaukee rap scene. Check out the video from Shot By DH. (Allen Halas)

