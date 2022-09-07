Shepherd Setlist: September 7, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Chakara Blu – “Iconic”

From the opening bass notes of Chakara Blu’s new single, “Iconic,” you know what type of song you’re in for. The tempo is high, and Chakara is rapping with all the swagger in the world. A pair of verses are all it takes to get you excited, with Blu talking about being an absolute boss. The song is on the shorter side, but stays true to the method that has worked for her recent singles so far. If you haven’t heard from Chakara Blu recently, her tracks as of late are full of confidence, and this one showcases the rapper at her best. (Allen Halas)

GGOOLLDD – “Dancing In Real Time”

Electronic pop stars GGOOLLDD keep their streak going with another single. This one’s animated and electrifying with a driving synth line that is totally irresistible; by the time the song’s halfway over, you’ll be jumping around the room. As the title suggests, the song is about dancing the night away with someone who time flies by with. With their single “Superstar” out not too long ago as well, this is a sign that GGOOLLDD has something bigger in the works to come. (Ben Slowey)

Peez – “All Summer”

Peez is getting ready to drop his About Damn Time 2 project, and he kicked things off this past week with the release of “All Summer,” the first single from the project. The premise is simple; Peez and the Camp Shuttlesworth crew have been making big moves, doing as they please all summer, and there’s no signs of slowing down. The hook is catchy, but Peez proves that it’s his time to shine on this one, with a pair of verses full of confidence. As of right now, recording is still in process for About Damn Time 2, but this is a strong preview, and we can expect more from Peez and the Shuttlesworth team before the end of the year. (Allen Halas)

Long Mama – “Clean Break”

Americana rockers Long Mama are out with their second single off upcoming album Poor Pretender. With backing vocals from Eva Nimmer, Kat Wodtke tenderly sings the somber story of someone walking out on you without making a scene about it. The song takes thing downtempo, establishing a melancholy feel that reflects the stinging pain of abandonment. Stay tuned for Long Mama’s record due out at the end of October. (Ben Slowey)

Micah Emrich featuring DuWayne – “Still Standing”

Fresh off the release of his EP On Fiya, Micah Emrich has a new video out directed by NORF. Emrich and DuWayne appear on the tennis court and then are found out and about after dark dropping bars about staying in the present and having their eyes on the prize, not stopping the hustle until they succeed while staying wary of those who would take advantage of them. Let Micah Emrich and DuWayne put it to you straight – you either got what it takes, or you don’t – so choose your moves wisely. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

September 10 – Darude, Haunt3d Hous3, Surge, D1 at The Miramar Theatre

October 11 – Sean Williamson, Ian Sallman at Cactus Club

October 21 – Smoakland at The Miramar Theatre

October 27 – Sean Hayes at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 30 – Hoodie Allen at The Rave

October 30 – Inverted Vision, Illusion of Fate, Yotuma, Knifeback at X-Ray Arcade

November 4 – Joan at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 11 – The Smoking Popes, Off With Their Heads, Limbeck, The Color Fred at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 19 – MxPx, Teenage Bottlerocket at The Rave

November 13 – Tower of Power at Pabst Theater

November 15 – Loathe, Static Dress, Omerta, Paledusk at X-Ray Arcade

November 29 – Special Interest at Cactus Club

December 1 – The English Beat at Turner Hall Ballroom

December 8 – Tyler Rich, Robyn Ottolini at The Rave

December 9 – Zingara, MisFortune, Vibe Check at The Miramar Theatre