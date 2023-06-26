Adam Melchor Brought Authenticity and Style to the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Lintonen Adam Melchor Adam Melchor

The hot, muggy day was beginning to cool down, but Adam Melchor was just warming up. The singer-songwriter took the stage in front of thousands Saturday to kick-off the evening before Noah Kahan took the stage. The packed crowd was enamored with Melchor’s honest stage presence, with his Wisconsin anecdotes and musings on the topic of finding love.

Melchor began his set with the full band, before transitioning to a few acoustic, solo songs. The lighting was simple, orange and purple complimented Melchor’s style. A stand-out moment was his performance of “I Choose You,” one of his most popular songs. The song was prefaced by Melchor imploring audience members to raise their hands if they had fallen in love with the one yet, and then jokingly expressing jealousy. Melchor also debuted his newest song “Garment Bag,” for the first time with a full band. It was well-received by the crowd.

The performance was emotional, raw, and authentic which makes the singer-songwriter worth watching. The ethereal guitar of “Real Estate,” had fans captivated by Melchor’s gentle melody. Melchor invited the crowd to sing along to his song, “Rest of My Night,” which emphasized his relatable personality and universal songwriting.

To finish, Melchor performed a phenomenal rendition of “Joyride,” far more upbeat than the original recording. Melchor’s performance was the perfect precursor to a night of gritty folk music. His guitar skills and playful harmonies weaved together and rang out as he experimented with all sides of his voice. His falsetto was a crystal-clear element to the songs, with an impressive show of breath support.

Melchor’s heartwarming performance Saturday night was the comforting summer evening act needed for the restless pre-headliner crowd. Melchor is a gracious performer with a knack for engaging fans in the journey of his music, and debuting his new upbeat song was a touch that made Milwaukee a special part of the next chapter in his career.