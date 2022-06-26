Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Put on a High Energy Performance

× Expand Photo Credit: Elizabeth Lintonen Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Andrew McMahon headlined the Briggs &Stratton Big Backyard stage on Friday. McMahon, dressed in a simple black t-shirt and jeans, proved worthy of a stage at the Big Gig with relatable anthems and ballads to please the eager audience.

The night cooled off substantially, but with the hundreds of Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness fans at his show, it was hard to notice. Clearly appreciative of the adoration, McMahon delivered everything from his recent hits to nostalgia trips.

His performance was fearless, passionate and proud. Beginning his set with his hit “Cecilia and the Satellite,” clearly touching the hearts of those in attendance. McMahon performed with vigor and his stage presence was infectious. He engaged with the audience and shared memories, referencing a song he wrote when he was 16 and comparing it to his performances now. He made a point of nodding to Jack’s Mannequin, his original band, which released their first single in 2008. He mixed new and old to create a unique sound that is his alone, playing favorites such as “Synesthesia.” The show was clearly well-received by audience members who have been following his 20-year career. McMahon has a strong fanbase, evident by the crowd filled with fans who knew every word of every song.

Perhaps the best example of McMahon’s attitude toward the audience was the moment when McMahon jumped the fence and climbed into the crowd. Giving out hugs and handshakes, he thanked fans personally, showing off his appreciation. McMahon came across as personable and incredibly humble.

The encore finished with his famed hit, “Fire Escape.” Jumping on the piano triumphantly, stepping on the keys to end his set on a high note, Andrew McMahon gave the audience a showstopping experience.