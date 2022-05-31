Image via Summerfest Bob Mould

Hard to believe it was 40 years ago that Hüsker Dü began barnstorming the hardcore punk circuit. The image of guitarist Bob Mould wielding a Flying V made as much an impression as the trio’s sheer volume. Their landmark double album Zen Arcade contained multitudes, splitting the difference between Mould’s rage and Grant Hart’s melodicism. Acknowledging history, they covered the likes of “Eight Miles High” and the theme song from the Mary Tyler Moore television show, which was set in Minneapolis. The band was originally formed in St. Paul.

With the breakup of the Hüsker Dü, Mould released albums under his own name before forming another trio, Sugar in 1992. Four years later Mould set sail on a solo career that has veered slightly, into pro wrestling and electronica, but more often takes him into the honest self-assessment.

In 2020 Mould released massive collection that collects 18 studio albums, plus four live albums and a pair of albums of rarities and collaborations from his solo and Sugar eras. Titled Distortion, it examines every nook and cranny of his post Hüskers’ career.