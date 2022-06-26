Dayglow Rings in the Evening (with Fanfare) at Summerfest

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dayglow

After camping out for hours at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage, the crowd for Dayglow was waiting with anxious anticipation. With fans packed between the bleachers, the roar when lead singer Sloane Struble came on stage was overwhelming. His eagerly awaited performance began around 6 p.m., and the energy and liveliness from the entire band translated into an hour and a half of upbeat, emotionally connected music that had fans completely enamored.

The band’s attire, meant to make a statement, featured Struble in khakis and a Hawaiian shirt, while the rest of the band members sported simple black suits.

They started with the song “Something” off of their latest album Harmony House. The attention-grabbing nature of the song was a great hook to begin the set with, and the band’s near obsessive energy passed like a wave throughout the crowd.

Playing upbeat track after upbeat track, the band mostly drew from their 2019 album Fuzzybrain, which features their most well-known tracks. The album’s popularity with fans was apparent in the way that the hundreds of people present seemed to own every lyric. Dayglow’s performance was layered with emotion, showing off his musical aptitude, creating a vivid experience.

Perhaps the most appealing thing about Struble and his band was the overwhelming gratefulness they demonstrated. You got the feeling the band was honored to be in the presence of the Summerfest crowd, as if their performance was just as exciting for them as it is for fans. Struble seemed humble and worked to connect with audience members.

When they played what is arguably their biggest hit “Can I Call You Tonight?” three fourths of the way through the show, it was met with tears and hysteria. “Can I Call You Tonight?” was the peak of the show, the most anticipated song, and the band performed it with intense passion.

Ending with a cover of “Everybody Wants to Rule The World,” and going directly into “Run the World,” the band delivered their set with the indie vibe that defines the promise of their music, leaving no one disappointed.