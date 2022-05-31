Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Photo via Summerfest Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Hard to believe it’s been 15 years since Southern rockers Drive-By Truckers booted singer-guitarist Jason Isbell out of the band for drugs and drink. Four solo albums later, on 2013’s Southeastern, Isbell wrote about sobering up for good.

Now 43, he’s healthier than ever and as prolific as his old band; both Isbell and Drive-By Truckers have released eight albums since 2007. But Isbell’s material is less raucous and arguably more poetic and emotional. Haunted by down-on-their luck characters and a social conscious, his music has progressively found larger audiences.

“Jason has become one of the best writers in the country,” David Crosby, who sings harmonies on “What’ve I Done to Help?,” an anxious expression of forgiveness and gratitude that appears on 2020’s Reunion, told The New York Times. “And my idea of really good writers is Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan. His singing is emotional. It’s honest. He’s really trying to tell you the story.”

Isbell tells his story with the 400 Unit—a band comprised of musicians primarily from Muscle Shoals, Ala., with both the pedigree and the talent to help Isbell accumulate a slew of Grammy Awards and Americana Music Association honors. Fiddle player Amanda Shires, part of that ensemble, also is Isbell’s wife, whom he credits (along with fellow musician Ryan Adams) for helping him enter rehab.

Never one to shy away from making political statements (check out Isbell’s Twitter feed), he released Georgia Blue in 2021 to celebrate that state’s pivotal role in the 2020 presidential election. The 13-track collection features his versions of songs with ties to Georgia, including “Nightswimming” by R.E.M., “Honeysuckle Blue” by Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, and Vic Chestnutt’s “I’m Through.” At Summerfest, Isbell and his band likely will play a smattering of choice covers and Drive-By Truckers tunes — making every one sound like his own.