Lyle Lovett and His Large Band @ Uline Warehouse Stage

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz Lyle Lovett

Truth in advertising: Lyle Lovett’s Large Band numbered 14 singers and musicians at Summerfest’s Uline Warehouse Stage.

Appropriately, the sound was as much Saturday night as Sunday morning as the performance moved omnivorously from jazz to gospel to hushed ballads, leavened with moments of Lovett’s droll humor.

Outfitted in business attire, the orchestra immediately began getting down to the business of fun. With a trio of vocalists, a four-piece horn section, pedal steel guitar and a rhythm section anchored by legendary bassist (and Milwaukee native) Leland Sklar, Lovett easily shifted from the surreal sincerity of “If I Had a Boat” to the romping “That’s Right (You’re Not From Texas).”

Graciously, Lovett noted how much he’s enjoyed coming to Milwaukee over the years performing at Northern Lights Casino, the Pabst Theater and returning to Summerfest. He also name-checked strolling the Third Ward and memories of dining at Coquette Café.