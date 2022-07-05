Mt. Joy Brings Happiness to Summerfest Saturday Night

× Expand Photo Credit: Sarah Rodriguez via Summerfest Mt. Joy

The cool night air buzzed with anticipation as Mt. Joy headlined at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage Saturday. The crowd had been eagerly waiting for hours, and the payoff was great. Mt. Joy performed a show that was full of heart, electrifying and intriguing. The five-piece indie band interacted with each other and the audience, keeping fans completely engaged throughout the course of the performance.

With a backdrop of three color changing orb lights, the band began with “Lemon Tree.” The lighting was a perfect complement to the performance while keeping the focus on the music. Performing live does nothing but enhance Mt. Joy’s songs. Lead singer Matt Quinn’s voice has a raspy, pleading quality, and it was completely engrossing. Most of their set featured their first, self-titled album featuring most of their well-known songs, from “Dirty Love” to “I’m Your Wreck.” The set list resonated across the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage, and under the string lights it made for an ethereal concert experience.

One of their most popular songs, “Astrovan,” was met with intense enthusiasm when played during the middle of their set. Their debut single is a fan favorite and was promptly fawned over by the vast Milwaukee crowd. Singing along to every piece in the set, the sheer number of band t-shirts sported by excited fans showed just how invested Mt. Joy’s fanbase is. By the end of their set, fans were begging for the encore before they even left the stage the first time.

Returning to the stage, Mt. Joy played “Silver Lining.” The song is an emotionally raw anthem encouraging love in the face of adversity. Rainbow lighting served as the backdrop for the chorus, and the energy in the crowd was thrilling. In their hour and a half set, Mt. Joy put on a passionate performance, letting their music speak for itself.