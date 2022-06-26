Violent Femmes Adds Up To Blistering Good Time

× Expand Photo Credit: Elizabeth Lintonen Violent Femmes

The Violent Femmes returned as hometown heroes for the headlining show Friday night at Summerfest on the Generac Power Stage. The alternative rock band, known to never disappoint, performed with the flair that has defined their showmanship for the past four decades. The audience was huge, a mix of diehard fans who have followed the band’s journey and people with an appreciation for all the Femmes stand for, and everyone tremendously happy to rock out to the legendary musicians.

Breaking barriers early in their career, the show was full of their well-known energy, edgy and rebellious. Funky and up-tempo, bright and gritty, the Violent Femmes brought their nostalgic groove back to the Summerfest stage. The feeling of new and revolutionary remains as strong now as it has throughout their career.

The Violent Femmes, arguably the biggest band to come out of Milwaukee, performed hits that have withstood the test of time. Enticing and nostalgic, people swarmed to hear the songs that defined their generation. At 10 p.m., the cool air and the cool vibe created the perfect atmosphere and electric energy while a sea of Gen Xers jammed out to the music of their youth.

The Violent Femmes demonstrated tremendous versatility, each member of the band switching instruments with ease, moving through various different types of drums, violin, and banjo. The overwhelming amount of skill and personality shown through in every aspect of the performance.

Each song brought a choir of audience voices and eagerness to sing along to the well-known tunes. Witnessing the audience connect with the band and each other was nothing short of Milwaukee magic that can only happen at Summerfest. Despite the misstep during “I Danced,” the Femmes were regarded with true admiration.

Ending with “Blister in the Sun,” the melody of the popular song echoed well beyond the Generac Power Stage. Groovy and funky and playful, the Violent Femmes demonstrated the greatness of the alternative rock genre. The legacy of the Violent Femmes lives on.