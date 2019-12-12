Swing Into the New Year at the Ambassador Hotel's 'Roaring '20s Eve'

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of The Ambassador Hotel The Ambassador Hotel's "A Roaring '20s New Year's Eve" party will feature live music, dancing, gaming and great food and drink. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of The Ambassador Hotel The Ambassador Hotel's "A Roaring '20s New Year's Eve" party will feature live music, dancing, gaming and great food and drink. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of The Ambassador Hotel The Ambassador Hotel's "A Roaring '20s New Year's Eve" party will feature live music, dancing, gaming and great food and drink. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of The Ambassador Hotel The Ambassador Hotel's "A Roaring '20s New Year's Eve" party will feature live music, dancing, gaming and great food and drink. Prev Next

The Ambassador Hotel is planning “A Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve” for Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019! The hotel has announced the release of the party’s menu and it sure seems as if the party is shaping up to be “The Bee’s Knees”!

The menu includes appetizers such as Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes passed by servers. Six food displays will be offered such as the Mediterranean display that will feature three artisan cheeses, roasted vegetables, olives, honey, breadsticks, dried fruit, figs, cornichons and pickled vegetables. There will be three chef attended stations; a vegetarian station, a meat carving station and a seafood station. A display of a variety of desserts rounds out the culinary offerings of the night.

It will surely be a night filled with live music, dancing, gaming and a variety of great food and cocktails. Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920’s era attire to truly create the illusion that it is the “roaring 20’s.”

The party kicks off on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Guests will arrive to a red carpet entrance and a martini at the door. The Southport Sound, a 13 piece jazz band with vocals, will be playing tunes perfect for dancing the Charleston. In years past, guests have even treated fellow party goers to rehearsed dance routines from the era! There will be several photo op areas throughout the event for perfect Instagram-worthy shots to share. Gaming will be in “The Speakeasy” and will include Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Casino War and Texas Hold em’. Games will be played with “Ambassador Bucks” and the winner will win a TV. Beer, wine, soda, a martini upon arrival and a champagne toast are all included with party admission. There will also be a full cash bar available in Gin Rickey, the hotel’s lounge. A balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight will top off the night and celebrate the arrival of 2020!

The hotel is offering an overnight package that includes party admission, champagne, party favors and New Year’s Day Brunch.

Overnight packages can be purchased on the “Specials” page of hotel’s website. Party details and tickets can be found on the hotel’s restaurant website.