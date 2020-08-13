This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 13-19, 2020

This week, you can listen to a performance Sam McCullough and a variety of live shows through Milwaukee Irish Fest at Home without leaving your house. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists—are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, August 13

Milwaukee Irish Fest at Home livestream @ 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee’s internationally recognized Irish Fest is one of the largest of its kind in the world. With the pandemic cancelling the festival, Milwaukee Irish Fest at Home will act as a fundraising initiative for CelticMKE, the organization behind Irish Fest.

The program will feature at home performances from Gaelic Storm, Altan, Wallis Bird, The Henry Girls, Eileen Ivers, We Banjo 3, The High Seas and many more. Recorded archived shows from previous Irish Fests will include The Beatles-Celtic Style from 2017 and Liam Clancy’s show from his appearance at the 2005 festival.

The program will be available to tune in for free on Milwaukee Irish Fest’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and on their website at irishfest.com/athome. (Through Sunday)

Friday, August 14

Opening Reception for Reynaldo Hernandez @ Latino Arts, 5 p.m.

Reynaldo Hernandez is responsible for many of the Milwaukee murals that go beyond the usual gestures that pass for “public art” and have been adopted as part of our cityscape an identity. The exhibit,” Reynaldo Hernandez: 50 Years of Art and Cultural Diversity” celebrates his work. (Through October 2.)

A Night with The Exotics @ Captain Pabst Pilot House, 7:30 p.m.

What becomes a legend most? For decades, The Exotics potent cocktail of surf music, hot rod tunes and quirky instrumentals leads to a not-so quiet cul de sac where choreography and matching uniforms signal the party is on. This show, rescheduled from May 1, is certainly something we all can use right about now.

Saturday, August 15

Covid Couch Series – Sam McCullough online 9 p.m.

After spending time in Ireland, England and the Middle East chasing a career as a professional soccer player, Sam McCullough moved back to the States, picked up a guitar and began writing music. Influenced by bands like Bring Me The Horizon and Architects as well as bands like The Ramones and Rise Against, his solo performance should be high energy when he takes over the Cooperage’s Instagram Live.

Stream: Facebook event page

Monday, August 17

Alyssia Dominguez @ Café Hollander on Downer, 5 p.m.

Alyssia Dominguez’s take on country music is infused her Hispanic roots. “I began singing country music when I was in high school because I loved the stories those songs told,” she said. On her album, Dance With Me she combines country style with attributes of traditional Mexican music. Seating is limited and socially distanced