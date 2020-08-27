This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 27- Sept. 3, 2020

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Photo credit: Amanda Hartwig The Mod Violets Prev Next

This week, you can listen to a performance by WhiskeyBelles and Max Major without leaving your house, participate in Play Music on The Porch Day or check out The Best Westerns. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists, are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, August 27

WhiskeyBelles livestream @ H-D Museum, 7 p.m.

This week’s Rock the Stream features the Americana sounds of the WhiskeyBelles, who, in a typical summer, would be busy performing at festivals around the Milwaukee area. The H-D Museum campus will position 20 picnic tables, with a maximum capacity of six people from the same group per table. Proceeds benefit the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Stream: Rock the Green Facebook page

Cigarette Break - Virtual Jazz in the Park livestream @ 6:30 p.m.

Cigarette Break formed back in 2002 after working with hip hop group Black Elephant. One of the Milwaukee’s most progressive acts in contemporary music, the Break has performed at many different festivals including Summerfest, Bastille Days, Center Street Days, Brady Street Fest and River Rhythms with acts such as Marsha Ambrosia, J Holiday, Eric Roberson and Conya Doss.

Stream: Facebook event page

Friday, August 28

#ReviveLiveMKE Live Stream Series - Max Major: Remote Control - A Virtual Mind Reading Experiment livestream @ 7 p.m.

Max Major is an expert in in body language, influence, and reading people, Major has been called before two Department of Defense Intelligence Agencies to demonstrate his innovative techniques, earning him the reputation as “the human lie detector” along the way.

“Remote Control: A Mind Reading Experiment” is a hands-on experience. It kicks off before the show even begins when viewers receive a secret package in the mail. It must remain sealed until the show begins. The interactive Zoom experience remotely controls your actions and predicts your thoughts live through the screen through the powers of hypnosis and mentalism. Continues through August 30.

Stream: PabstTheater.org

Saturday, August 29

Photo credit: Amanda Hartwig The Mod Violets

Play Music on The Porch Day @ The Whole World

Founded in 2013 by Milwaukee ex-patriate Brian Mallman, the annual event has attracted thousands of musicians from 70 countries and over 700 cities. The premise, “What if for one day everything stopped… and we all just listened to the music?” is even more relevant today, here in the year where everything changed.

Musicians from across the globe, regardless of their differences, are finding common ground through music. Sign up to perform, don’t sign up and still perform or put on you mask, take a walk and experience it.

Among many others, catch the Mod Violets at 2608 S. Delaware Ave. 5:30 p.m., Francesca with Tom Plutshack at 3320 Anders Lane Brookfield, 6 p.m. or The Lakeside Ramblers at 2713 S Austin St. 6 p.m.

Stream: PlayMusicOnThePorchDay.com

The Best Westerns @ The Drunken Clam (N10604 Chief Kuno Trail, Fox Lake, 53933), 4 p.m.

Even if Western Swing is not your thing, check out The Best Westerns whose music blurs genres. With a pedigree that includes alumni from Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Boys, Asleep at the Wheel and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, this group of world-class musicians would play circles around the competition, were there any. This show features the return of Anna Brinck on piano and steel guitarist Eddie Rivers. The performance will be outdoors and social distanced.

Sunday, August 30

Fourth Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade on the Milwaukee River @ noon

Certainly not your Grandparents idea of a parade. Local artists and performers will showcase their talents on one-of-a-kind art installation floats with the theme Where there is water, there is life. The parade route begins at noon in the Mooring Basin, and travels north up the Milwaukee River to Humboldt St. Bridge and ends by circling back down the river.

Artists & floats include: Leslie Vaglica; Breaking Chains Across Cultures by Renaissance Bxtches; Val Loughran; We Row as One by All Hands Boatworks; Live to Play by Linda Freund; Milwaukee Community Sailing Center by Teresa Coronado; Mother by Cori De Stael; Plastic Free MKE by Shannon Molter; Bull Boat by Jeff Holub; TRUE Skool, Inc.; Sturgeon Waterfall Temple Riveredge Nature Center / Heather Eiden. Performances by Lex Allen, SistaStrings and Jahmes Finlayson.

Stream Facebook event page