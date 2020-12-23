This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 24-30, 2020

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to coming up this week.

This week, you can enjoy the Milwaukee Ballet’s adaptation of The Nutcracker, drive through Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens and catch Jonny T-Bird and the MPS’ goodbye to 2020.

Thursday, Dec. 24

Milwaukee Ballet - The Nutcracker: Short & Sweet

The Milwaukee Ballet’s 40-year tradition of adding magic to Milwaukee’s holiday season continues with The Nutcracker: Short & Sweet. This on-demand, abbreviated adaptation of the seasonal classic was created by Artistic Director Michael Pink to share a bit of holiday cheer during these challenging times. This original work features variations from the traditional production and guided narration by the toymaker, Drosselmeyer. (Available through Dec. 27.)

Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners), 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.

The spectacular drive-through holiday lights display is back for its second year. The show has been re-imagined by theatrical lighting designer “Laser Bob” Mullins and his talented team. Enjoy a variety of dramatic lighting techniques and new displays throughout the forests and fields of the Boerner Arboretum and Whitnall Park. (Through Jan. 3)

Monday, Dec. 28

Breakwater Blues Band livestream, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee-based blues rock group The Breakwater Blues Band streams a live performance from Stories Studio.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

ACA Live - Jonny T-Bird and the MPS: Goodbye 2020 livestream, 9 p.m.

Some say you have to be born with the blues to play the blues. That was the case when Jon Neuberger was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome at an early age. But that didn't stop Jon from picking up the guitar at the age of 13. Expect to hear songs from his fourth album, Common Cents, released in July.

