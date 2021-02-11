This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 11-17, 2021

Events we are looking forward to in the coming week including Jade Bird and David HB Drake. Enjoy the 61st Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival from the comfort of your own home without the hassle of the Illinois tollway or It Takes A Village: A Conversation with Black Artists presented by the Milwaukee Rep.

Friday, Feb. 12

The 61st Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival

× Expand Photo Credit: Steve Bliss Brighde Chaimbeul

Tired of worn-out musical genres like Americana? Here is a chance to broaden your horizons with a great festival of music from around the world. The concerts of the 61st Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival stream online on February 12 and 13 featuring talented performers from all around the world.

The lineup includes: Bruce Greene (old time fiddle and banjo); Cedric Watson & Friends (traditional Cajun and Creole); David Davis and the Warrior River Boys (classic bluegrass); Dromeno (folk music from Greece and the Balkans); Kevin Henderson (Shetland fiddle); Gorrión Serrano (Pan-Mexican folk); Hubby Jenkins (country blues and old-time guitar and banjo); Germaine (traditional Québécois vocal music) and Brìghde Chaimbeul (Scottish smallpipes). (Also, Saturday.)

Free virtual workshops from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be held on Saturday, February 13 on Zoom.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Jade Bird livestream, 8 p.m.

Presented by the #ReviveLiveMKE Live Stream Series, English singer/songwriter Jade Bird returns to historic RCA Studios in Nashville where she recorded her up-coming second album with multi-Grammy award winning producer Dave Cobb, for a one-off special live performance. This will be the first chance for fans to hear new material from the album, including her new single “Headstart.” Each stream purchased benefits The Pabst Theater Group.

Worlds of Speculative Fiction - Philip K. Dick's Stories of Colonization and Insanity livestream, Noon

The science fiction writer Philip K. Dick looms large in popular culture. His work has been adapted to the screen as Blade Runner, Total Recall and The Man in the High Castle. Gregory B. Sadler, resumes the Worlds of Speculative Fiction monthly series in a new online format while the libraries are closed during the pandemic. Each month, he creates a video about the author and works that he will present and discuss.

Sunday, Feb. 14

David HB Drake - Heart & Soul: A concert for Valentine's Day livestream

David HB Drake’s Heart and Soul concert is a love-in of songs about giving, sharing, old loves and new hopes especially for Valentine’s Day. Performing songs and stories on many different instruments including banjo, dulcimer, Native American flute and guitar, the program was developed for sharing with seniors facilities, so the songs trend more toward "Old Loves" and long-lasting relationships.

Monday, Feb. 15

It Takes A Village: A Conversation with Black Artists in Milwaukee, livestream, 7 p.m.

Join the Milwaukee Rep for a town hall with members of the Milwaukee Black Theater Community to showcase their work and discuss the contributions African American artists and administrators have made over the years in Milwaukee. Featuring La’Ketta Caldwell from LUMIN Schools; Jade Charon of 30:11 by Jane Charon; Catina Cole from MPower Theater; DiMonte Henning from Lights! Camera! Soul! and Milwaukee Rep EPR alum; Chiké Johnson actor and founder of Cheeks Films; Dr. Donte McFadden of Milwaukee Film Black Lens; Sheri Williams Pannell actor, director and Producing Artistic Director of Bronzeville Arts Ensemble; Malkia Stampley actor, director and co-founder of Milwaukee Black Theater Festival and Barbara Wanzo of Black Arts MKE. The conversation will be moderated by Tammy Belton-Davis and Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Pinto con Tinto: Carnival Masks & Boas Vibrações @ Latino Arts, 5:30 p.m.

Learn more about the cultural history behind the masks at Brazilian Carnival celebrations. Carnival in Rio is all about the Boas Vibrações— good vibes in Portuguese. Join Latino Arts on Fat Tuesday to unleash your inner artist and learn more about the cultural history behind the Carnival masks and the colorful Brazilian celebration. This in-person evening of tinto sipping and hands-on painting activity will fill you with Boas Vibrações! Let samba music inspire you as you paint your very own 3-D Carnival mask to take home.

Please note: Participants must be 21+; Pre-registration is required. Due to physical distancing, tickets will be limited.

