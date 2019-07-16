This Week in Milwaukee: July 18-24

× Expand Smooth Hound Smith.

Thursday, July 18

Smooth Hound Smith @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Hailing from East Nashville, Tenn., Zack Smith (guitars, vocals, foot drums, harmonicas and banjo) and Caitlin Doyle-Smith’s (vocals and percussion) play a mix of folk, garage and blues that suggests the beautiful mess that American music really is.

Friday, July 19

Festa Italiana @ Henry Maier Festival Park, 3 p.m.-Midnight

There’s food, entertainment and a Roman Catholic mass, but Festa also means bocce ball, fireworks, music, magicians and ventriloquists. Musical headliners include The Voices with Angelo Venuto, Phil Vassar and The Sicilian Tenors featuring Aaron Caruso, Sam Vitale and Elio Scaccio. Buffalo Gospel, Keith Pulvermacher and the Liam Ford Band are among the local artists performing. Festa Italiana runs through July 21.

The Hatchets’ Album Release Show w/ NeoCaveman and The Oxleys @ Company Brewing, 10 p.m.

facebook.com/thehatchetsmusic The Hatchets

This is a release show for The Hatchets’ album The Uncounted Blue Jillions, “a concept album of sorts about the porous borders between past and present, both personal and political. The songs deal with despair, aimlessness and loss of identity—all observed through the lens of the life and work of Woody Guthrie.” With NeoCaveman, a band that blends “math-rock elements, emo-friendly vocal delivery and sociological lyricism,” and folk duo The Oxleys.

Saturday, July 20

Garfield Avenue Festival @ Garfield Avenue Between Fourth and Seventh Streets, Noon-8 p.m.

The Garfield Avenue Blues, Jazz, Gospel & Arts Festival was founded in 1997 by local businessmen Evertte “Bobbie” Moore, Attorney Tom Jacobson and LaMarr Franklin as a way to show appreciation for their loyal customers. What started out as a half-day, two-block festival now covers six blocks, showcases over 150 vendors, hosts over 16 local bands and attracts over 20,000 people every year.

Port Fish Day @ Harbor, Upper and Lower Lake Park in Port Washington, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

With four stages of live music, helicopter rides, a car show, a parade, a race and “the world’s largest one-day outdoor fish fry,” Port Washington becomes the center of the fish fry universe one day each year.