This Week in Milwaukee: July 23-29, 2020

This week, you can listen to performances by several artists without leaving your house as well as a few in-person performances. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists—are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, July 23

#ReviveLiveMKE Live Stream Series presents Mt. Joy livestream @ 6:30 p.m.

Having gone from virtual unknowns to hot commodity put folk-rockers Mt. Joy into a state of professional vertigo. The band toured with The Lumineers in in early 2020, but the tour was cut short due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This will be their first performance since then.

Stream: Pabst Theater Group website

Friday, July 24

“Milwaukee Strong Day” livestream @ 10 a.m.

A mayoral proclamation will recognize Friday, July 24 as “Milwaukee Strong Day.” A pair of projects, the song “Milwaukee Strong” with a video which featuring over 30 Milwaukee musicians, and the completion of “The Hero in You” mural by artist Ken Brown at the MacArthur Square parking garage will be unveiled.

The livestream will feature interviews with the creators of the song, the artist behind the mural, and everyday heroes in public works, transportation, medical, education, homeless outreach, youth development, and food access.

“Milwaukee Strong,” was written by Shonn Hinton and Ray Nitti. The music video was created by director Samer Ghani, editor Dan Didier, and producer Patrick Buckley. The song’s overarching message is one of hope and togetherness in the face of uncertainty. The words encourage the city to remain strong and united as we face the ongoing challenge of the pandemic risking lives and livelihoods.

Stream: Facebook event

Floor Model CD Release @ 3275 N. Pierce St., 7 p.m.

A normal year would find folks on bikes pedaling the Riverwest 24 bike challenge and enjoying bands set up on the street. Long-running musical agitators Floor Model have taken it upon themselves to schedule their CD on the street in Riverwest. Bike over, wear a mask, maintain your social distance and don’t forget ear plugs. A portion of the proceeds from CD sales will go to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Saturday, July 25

GGOOLLDD livestream @ 9 p.m.

Synth-pop mavens GGOOLLDD hijack The Cooperage’s Instagram account for this performance. The band has released a new song “Long Distance Pandemic” via The Song Confessional, a podcast that is a songwriting and storytelling project where songwriters turn every day people’s stories into original songs.

Stream: The Cooperage's Instagram account

Portrait of Two Prodigies @ Grace Downtown (1209 N. Broadway), 7 p.m.

This program celebrates the music of two child prodigy composers of the early 20th century. This program will feature Erich Korngold's Op. 22 songs, a variety of his Shakespeare settings, and a selection of songs from Lili Boulanger's cycle: “Clarières dans le Ciel”.