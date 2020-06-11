This Week in Milwaukee: June 11-17, 2020

× Expand Photo credit: Susan Ruggles SistaStrings

This Week in Milwaukee is sponsored by United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF), which ensures a vibrant and inclusive performing arts scene in Southeastern Wisconsin through excellent entertainment, arts accessibility and a regional impact employing thousands of local artists.

This week, you can listen to performances by Bettye LaVette, Nikki Lane and Frogwater and more without leaving your house as well as a few outdoor shows. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists—are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, June 11

Shonn Hinton & Shotgun - ACA Live livestream @ 7 p.m.

Milwaukee guitarist Shonn Hinton’s resume includes work with Mary J Blige, John Legend, Jill Scott, Lil Wayne and Jay Z. With his band Shotgun he delivers a sound that mixes Detroit soul, Baptist church music and Southern rock. They recently released the inspirational video for “We Will Survive.”

Stream: Facebook event page

Rock The Stream Week 7 Features Milwaukee duo SistaStrings livestream @ 7 p.m.

SistaStrings are sisters Monique & Chauntee Ross, classically trained musicians, whose vision is creating social change through their music. The event partners with PEARLS for Teen Girls. 100% of the donations are split 50/50 between the musician & nonprofit.

Stream: Facebook event page

Michael Henszey live from Ventura with special guest, Kostia Hosted by Cedarburg Cultural Center @ 7 p.m.

Michael Henszey has been on the Milwaukee music scene for three decades as a singer/songwriter, bandleader, and recording studio owner. He now resides in Ventura, California where he works as a music supervisor. His latest single, “Take Care Of Each Other,” is helping to raise money for the Ascension Healthcare Foundation and the Recording Academy’s MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Stream: Facebook event page

Friday, June 12

Jazz in the Yard: featuring Jason Goldsmith & Neil Davis @ Story Hill FireHouse, 6:30 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy some social distancing jazz with duo Jason Goldsmith (saxophone) and Neil Davis (guitar).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Triple Eye Fest V 2020 livestream @ 2 p.m.

The ambitious Milwaukee label’s celebration at Club Garibaldi has turned into a livestream event. The lineup of noise merchants includes These Beasts, Devil’s Teeth, Haan, Sin Bad, Throat, The Mons, Curbsitter, Vincas and Dead is Dead. Also Saturday.

Stream: Facebook event page

Frogwater – Friday Night Live @ 6:30 p.m.

Join the husband-wife duo John and Susan Nicholson for their weekly performance. Frogwater are multi-instrumentalists whose acoustic repertoire spans from Celtic tunes to Delta blues, and original material.

Stream: Facebook event page

Blue Ox Music Festival: Live from the Pines livestream @ 1 p.m.

Broadcast from Whispering Pines Campground in Eau Claire, Wisconsin the Blue Ox Music Festival: Live from the Pines is a virtual streaming festival with performances from Whispering Pines and with artists playing from home.

Performers include Pert Near Sandstone, Sam Bush, Del McCoury, Charlie Parr, The Travelin’ McCourys, Molly Tuttle, Them Coulee Boys, Lillie Mae, Kind Country, Sunny War, Nickel & Rose, David Huckfelt and Adam Greuel. The event celebrates the release of Pert Near Sandstone’s new album, entitled ‘Rising Tide’ on June 12.

Also Saturday.

Stream: Friday | Saturday

Saturday, June 13

Bettye LaVette livestream @ 8 p.m.

At last year’s Black Arts Fest MKE soul singer Bettye LaVette delivered a stunning set filled with interpretations of Bob Dylan tunes to those lucky enough to be in attendance. LaVette is a treasure who deserves wider recognition. This performance fills the evening she would have played Shank Hall.

Stream: Facebook event page

The Sweet Sheiks @ Petrifying Springs Biergarten (5555 7th St, Kenosha), 6 p.m.

The Sweet Sheiks play music inspired sounds of the teens, twenties, and thirties. With a mix of early jazz, vintage pop tunes, delta blues and originals, they shake the dust off the antiquated sound they've revived, playing resonator guitar, banjitar, tuba, violin, trombone, clarinet, washboard and musical saw.

Sunday, June 14

Nikki Lane #ReviveLiveMKE livestream @ 7 p.m

Nikki Lane’s music resides at the unvarnished crossroads of country and rock and roll. The singer-songwriter performs as part of the #ReviveLiveMKE Live Stream Series. All proceeds from tickets purchased through pabsttheater.org support Pabst Theater Group venues and the artist.

Stream: PabstTheater.org

Wisconsin Music Ventures 4th Sunday Brunch Surprise Concert livestream @ 11:30 a.m.

A surprise performer plus a special guest and Elevated Event Art’s Kristen Kieckhaefer producing live art throughout the concert. Previous surprise performers include accordion virtuoso Stas Venglevski, singer-songwriter Matthew Davies and folk jazz duo Natural Satellite.

Stream: Eventbrite

This Week in Milwaukee is sponsored by United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF), which ensures a vibrant and inclusive performing arts scene in Southeastern Wisconsin through excellent entertainment, arts accessibility and a regional impact employing thousands of local artists.