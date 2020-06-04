This Week in Milwaukee: June 4-10, 2020

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo credit: Weston Rich Klassik × 2 of 2 Expand Photo credit: Cindy Funk Peter Noone Prev Next

This week, you can listen to performances by Steve Forbert, Peter Noone, Klassik and more without leaving your house. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists—are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, June 4

Steve Forbert livestream @ 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert’s Shank Hall might have been canceled but you can catch this free livestream. The new date to catch the troubadour in the flesh will be Sept. 13.

Stream: worldlivemusic2020.com

Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits presented by Potawatomi Casino-Northern Lights Theatre livestream @ 8 p.m.

Herman’s Hermits hits “I’m Into Something Good” “Mrs. Brown, you’ve Got A Lovely Daughter”, “I’m Henry VIII, I Am” and “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” represented the lighter side of the British Invasion. Their pop hits have stood the test of time, as delivered by eternally youthful front-man Peter Noone.

Stream: Facebook event page

Klassik and Urban Ecology Center Rock the Stream live @ 7 p.m.

Join the weekly online concert series. This week Klassik is donating his concert to #LiberateMKE, an initiative of African-American Civic Engagement Roundtable and Urban Ecology Center is donating their funds to Metcalfe Park Community Bridges.

100% of the donations are split 50/50.

Donate: https://tinyurl.com/KlassikUEC

The Samples presented by Colectivo live @ 8 p.m.

Indian Summer, The Samples’ twelfth studio album, was released in 2019. The Colorado group’s easy blend of reggae, pop-rock and bluegrass keeps them in high demand.

Stream: Eventflix

Friday, June 5

Sigmund Snopek III streaming from Linneman's @ 7 p.m.

With his group The Bloomsbury People, Sigmund Snopek III opened for Jimi Hendrix at the Atlanta Pop Festival in 1970. His healthy discography includes everything from opera to symphonies to progressive rock. He also logged 20 years as multi-instrumentalist with the Violent Femmes. Sigmund and his wife Denise will stream their Friday performance.

Stream: Linneman's Facebook page

Live at the Lot: A Celebration of Heroes featuring Thompson Square @ Kapco Metal Stamping (1150 Cheyenne Ave. in Grafton), 7 p.m.

This special event for healthcare heroes and first responders kicks off the outdoor concert and movie series which runs June 5–June 20. Live at the Lot patrons will be expected to socially distance. A limited number of vehicles will be allowed at each event. Passengers will be able to sit in their cars or in their own lawn chairs immediately adjacent to their vehicle in a marked spot. Cashless food delivery will be available by local restaurants.

Saturday, June 6

Meat Puppets livestream presented by Club Garibaldi @ 7 p.m.

Has it really been 40 years since Phoenix’s Meat Puppets arrived with their hybrid of punk-country-jam music? Sure, the band’s profile was forever raised when Nirvana championed them, but the Pup’s sonic explorations have always pushed the boundaries of expectations. An evening of sonic levitation will be welcome right about now.

Stream: Club Garibaldi Stream

Wednesday, June 10

John Sieger livestream @ 7 p.m.

“An acoustic guitar is always on and isn’t tethered to its 40-pound bodyguard, the amplifier,” says John Sieger about his new album Modern Folk – Vol, II, which blurs the lines between folk, blues, country and pop music. The Semi-Twang front man goes it solo on this livestream album release performance.

Stream: John Sieger Facebook page

