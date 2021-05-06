This Week in Milwaukee: May 6-12, 2021

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to coming up this week. Enjoy livestreams of Historic Milwaukee’s Spaces & Traces and Floral Sphere—Luna and Cello. Get some fresh air at Kochanski’s, check out Evan Christian and Steph Lippert and make history with The MilBillies.

Thursday, May 6

Historic Milwaukee’s Spaces & Traces

Historic Milwaukee’s Spaces & Traces tour will be virtual. From May 6-16 the public will be able to take virtual tours showcasing the Harambee and Riverwest neighborhoods. The properties include 16 private houses, the Welford Sanders Historic Lofts, All Peoples Church and the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts. The tour will include photo galleries primarily of interiors of homes and live presentations will be offered throughout the event.

All live programming will take place on Zoom and includes a talk by historian John Gurda on the histories of Harambee and Riverwest; group discussions on gentrification and its effects on Milwaukee’s communities with Reggie Jackson, co-founder of Nurturing Diversity Partners, and Zeidler Group and a talk about Historic King Drive with Deshea Agee, Executive Director of the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District.

The featured properties range from a workman’s cottage, several large Queen Anne and Tudor Revival style houses, a modern house built recently and a converted funeral home. Several have recently undergone extensive transformations to become habitable again.

Learn more about the program by visiting the Historic Milwaukee website. Through May 16.

Friday, May 7

First Fridays presents Yeram Yoon @ Grace Lutheran Church, 5 p.m.

Yeram Yoon, an award-winning guitarist known for his diverse repertoire, fluent technique and sensitive musicianship, started playing the guitar at the age of 10 with eclectic influences ranging from blues, rock, R&B, jazz, and classical music. Throughout his studies, he has garnered impressive accolades with over 16 competition prizes. Yoon will perform works by Sergio Assad, Astor Piazzolla, Claude Debussy, and Vicente Asencio.

Evan Christian and Steph Lippert @ Best Place, 5 p.m.

Best Place presents “Pabst Blue Rhythms,” a series of residencies from local musicians performing in the beautiful outdoor courtyards of the historic Pabst Brewery. First up at 5 p.m. is Evan Christian, a globally touring musician based in Milwaukee. He has studied flamenco in Spain, and blends soul, R & B, Latin and blues styles into dynamic performances. Then, at 7:30 p.m., vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Steph Lippert is a music educator who has performed with the Brew City Big Band, Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra and a seven-piece, all-woman band, Ruth B8r Ginsburg. Her voice will melt your heart, and her backing band will melt your mind.

John Sieger in person and livestream @ Linneman's Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

Songwriter John Sieger has been almost everywhere, twice. Friday, he returns to his natural habitat: playing for an in-person audience, with this limited attendance show that is also a livestream. Expect music from Semi-Twang, the R&B Cadets, El Supremo, his solo records and a helping of dry wit. Check out an in-depth profile here.

Floral Sphere—Luna and Cello livestream @ 9 p.m.

Luna paints in and around her studio. Cello is a 1913 Romanian Cello played by Janet Schiff. The duo will be focusing on the spring flowers for this unique performance. Schiff talked about discovering musicians via livestreams here.

Saturday May 8

After the Math Show w/ Bright-Eyed & Blind, Chaz Band, Two and a Half Stars and ECHO Point @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 2 p.m.

For over four decades this humble venue has hosted live music. Hit the ground running with this eight-hour, four band outdoor extravaganza. Bay View-centric Two and a Half Stars have taken to documenting local history in song with catchy tunes about the Milverine, former Alderman Tony Zielinski and notorious driver Prius Lady.

The MilBillies @ X-Ray Arcade (5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy), 5 p.m.

Milwaukee’s five-piece MilBillies will record a live set of their unvarnished bluegrass on the patio. The band’s virtuosity is a joyful tightrope act built on great songwriting. Make a lot of noise to prove you were there. Just in case you might need an alibi later.