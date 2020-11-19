This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 19-25, 2020

This week, you can learn to play ukulele with Lil Rev, watch livestreams of February Sky, Don Linke’s Jazz at Noon and the 22nd annual Nod to Bob benefit for the Hunger Task Force all from the safety of your own home.

Thursday, Nov. 19

12 Bars / 8 Bars with Lil’ Rev livestream, 6:30 p.m.

Want to be productive while staying at home and learn how to play ukulele? Multi-instrumentalist and educator Lil’ Rev will teach two of the most common blues progressions via some fun songs, as well as how to add boogie notes to your strum.

Phil Norby Livestream, 7 p.m.

ACE Live presents singer-songwriter Phil Norby, whose solo album Pollywog draws from Americana and roots rock. Norby’s previous band Ordinary Heathens won a Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Award for Best Americana Band.

Friday, Nov. 20

Fine Arts Series: Variety Show of Show Tunes @ St. Marcus Church, 7 p.m.

The St. Marcus Fine Arts group presents a free Variety Show of Show Tunes featuring solos and duets from well-known musicals as well as “one hit wonders.” This concert features a tenor and a mezzo soprano who are full-time professional musicians in the Milwaukee and Chicago areas. Social distancing and face coverings required onsite. Freewill offering available.

Saturday, Nov. 21

February Sky Concert for the Coffee House livestream, 7:30 p.m.

February Sky (Phil Cooper & Susan Urban) presents a concert for The Coffee House, a venue they've played many times over the years. This Upper Peninsula duo combines highly original songwriting with an extensive repertoire of traditional balladry and accomplished use of stringed instruments, including guitar, mountain dulcimer and banjo.

Monday, Nov, 23

Jazz at Noon From Linke's Living Room livestream

The Black Box Fund’s weekly Jazz at Noon series has switched gears to a livestream from host Don Linke’s living room.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Radio Wranglers Livestream, 7 p.m.

Radio Wranglers livestream from North Coast Center for the Arts as part of the Tuesday Jazz night series. From waltzes to boogies, hot swing to high and lonesome blues, the Radio Wranglers draw from Bob Wills, Ernest Tubb and Milton Brown. Fronted by the twin fiddle team of Blaine And Ruthie McQuinn, here’s that chance to turn your living room into a honkytonk.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Nod to Bob livestream, 7 p.m.

The 22nd annual event from Linneman’s Riverwest Inn that benefits the Hunger Task force goes virtual in the year where everything changed. With acts pre-filming their tributes to Bob Dylan, the roster is just as impressive as past years with the Rauen Family, Heidi Spencer, Chris DeMay, Bill Camplin, The Hanson Family and others performing. This year more than ever, consider donating.

