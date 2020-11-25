This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 26 – Dec. 2, 2020

This week, you can enjoy the Celtic music of Scythian, the conscious Jazz of Craig Peaslee and the Bluebird Café’s song pull all from the safety of your own home.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Frank Almond & Stas Venglevski @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield), 7:30 p.m.

Presented by the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, Bayan virtuoso Stanislav “Stas” Venglevski and renowned violinist and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra artist Frank Almond perform a selection of holiday favorites, tangos, folk music, and more. This unique program has something for everyone, and plenty of (much needed) humor as well. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be observed.

Livestream Link

Sunday, Nov. 29

Scythian livestream @ 6 p.m.

Presented by CelticMKE as part of their online concert series Aoibhneas Sessions, Washington DC-based Scythian performs in celebration of the high-energy Celtic folk music featuring their brand new album, Roots and Stones.

Facebook Event Page

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Craig Peaslee livestream @ 7 p.m.

Streaming live from North Coast Center for the Arts, the Tuesday night Jazz Series continues with guitarist/arranger Craig Peaslee whose music has been described as “traditional, multi-faceted, dissonant, genre-bending and have been known to directly confront social and political issues in order to bring attention to such topics as well as get listeners to critically think and discuss the challenges facing the world we live in.”

Facebook Event Page

Charlie "Yardbird" Parker Tribute by the UW-Whitewater Faculty Jazz Ensemble livestream

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Enjoy this tribute to groundbreaking saxophonist Charlie Parker as performed by the UW-Whitewater Faculty Jazz Ensemble: Michael Hackett, trumpet; Matt Sintchak, saxophone; Rob Hodson, piano; Brad Townsend, bass; and Devin Drobka, drums.

Facebook Event Page

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Blueburg Café livestream @ 7 p.m.

Modeled after Nashville’s famed Bluebird Café, the listening room where big-name songwriters got noticed, Cedarburg Cultural Café presents this song pull. See link to find out how you can perform as part of the show.

Event Link