This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 5-11, 2020

This week, you can watch livestreams of Flannel Fest 2020 and the UWM Percussion Ensemble or check out Marshall Charloff as Prince.

Artists, are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, Nov. 5

An Evening of Prince @ South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (901 15th Ave. South Milwaukee), 7 p.m.

Marshall Charloff of PURPLE xPeRIeNCE performs a program of Prince’s hits including “Purple Rain,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Kiss,” “Pop Life” and more in this one-man show with only a piano and his voice. Licensed directly by the Prince Estate. Marshall is featured on recordings with Prince on the album 94 East, on both keyboards and bass guitar and he recently collaborated with Prince’s sister Sharon Nelson.

NOTE: For physical distancing, audience capacity is limited to approximately 25%. Every other row is closed, and patrons are asked to leave two seats between household groups. Event seating for all shows is general admission. Face coverings are required to be worn indoors. Refer to our full safety guidelines & sales policies here.

Jimmy Keane & Pat Broaders (BOHOLA) livestream @ 6 p.m.

CelticMKE presents Irish music accordion virtuoso Jimmy Keane and bouzar player/vocalist Pat Broaders who comprise Bohola, Irish music’s newest supergroup. Bohola play a driving, muscular and yet very emotive style of Irish music with deep roots in the “pure drop” tradition, infused with the raw and gritty urbanized musical vernacular of the Irish and Irish-American experience.

The key to their sound is the interplay between the musicians and the approach they take to their music. “It is the music that counts,: says Keane. “We really listen to and respond to each other when we play—bending, twisting, and caressing the music as it flows along.”

Stream: Facebook event page

Friday, Nov. 6

Alyssia Dominguez @ Café Benelux Rooftop Terrace, 8 p.m.

Café Benelux Kwaktoberfest continues with Alyssia Dominguez whose take on country music is infused her Hispanic roots. “I began singing country music when I was in high school because I loved the stories those songs told,” she said. On her album, Dance With Me she combines country style with attributes of traditional Mexican music.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Flannel Fest 2020 Live-Stream, 4:30 p.m.

Are you missing local, live music more with each passing weekend? Here is a one-day online festival. Flannel Fest 2020 will raise money for local artists, The Cooperage, and #SaveOurStages. The lineup includes: WebsterX, Astral Hand, Zed Kenzo, Mark Waldoch & The Hallelujah Ward, You Win !!!, BLOOD, SistaStrings and kicking off with Chris Rosenau.

Stream: Facebook event page

Ben Dameron - Brazilian Solo Guitar Concert online @ 7 p.m.

Hosted by Milwaukee Classical Guitar Society, San Francisco Conservatory of Music-trained guitarist Ben Dameron, currently on staff with the Latino Arts Strings Program plays concert of solo Brazilian guitar music.

Spirit Shakers @ Kenosha Space (624 57th St., Kenosha) and online, 7 p.m.

With a resume that includes Sun Silo, The Oscillators and Lunar Lizard, Spirit Shakers bring American, folk and perhaps a hint of psychedelia to this intimate show. In-person tickets will be limited to 10 people with a livestream as well through Facebook.

UWM Percussion Ensemble @ Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m.

The UWM Percussion Ensemble presents Whispering, featuring new works by young composers Molly Joyce (“Chic”), Peter Naughton (“Waiting to Exhale”), and Anna Meadors (“Fragment/Segment”) along with powerhouse percussion composers Emmanuel Sejourne (“Vous avez du feu?”) and Andy Akiho (“Karakurenai”) – and more.

Tickets for in-person viewing must be purchased prior to the performance. The PSOA Box Office will not be open the night of the performance. Please also note that socially distanced seating and masks are required.

Monday, Nov. 9

Lizabeth Cohen, "Saving America's Cities" Book Talk and Panel Discussion online, 6:30 p.m.

Harvard University Howard Mumford Jones Professor of American Studies and Distinguished Service Professor of History Lizabeth Cohen will discuss her recent book, Saving America's Cities: Ed Logue and the Struggle to Renew Urban America in the Suburban Age.

Professor Cohen will be joined by a panel of urban redevelopment practitioners from Milwaukee, including Lafayette Crump, Commissioner of the Milwaukee Department of City Development (DCD); Antonio Butts, Executive Director of Walnut Way Conservation Corps; and JoAnne Sabir, Developer of the Sherman Phoenix and Co-Owner of Shindig Coffee.

Tickets here.

WMV Monday Music @ The FireHouse: Dave Schoepke & Kristen Kieckhaefer livestream, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Music Ventures Presents the fifth concert in its series, WMV Monday Music at the FireHouse. The performance will be the live release for Dave Schoepke’s all-drum album Tessellated Resonance with live art-maker, Kristen Kieckhaefer.

Tickets here.