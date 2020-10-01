This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 1-7, 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts Steve Peplin

This week, you can watch livestream performances by VUCA featuring Amanda Huff & Steve Peplin and UWM Symphony Orchestra or take in concerts by Tyner, Hamilton & Wessel and Max & the Invaders. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists, are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We'd like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee.

Thursday, Oct. 1

VUCA featuring Amanda Huff & Steve Peplin livestream @ 7:30 p.m.

RockTheStream #18 features Milwaukee art collective, VUCA, with performances by Amanda Huff and Steve Peplin. Huff is a multi-genre artist defined by her ability to cleverly merge the stylings of jazz, electronic and the cinematic into something raw and unconventional. Guitarist/composer Peplin’s omnivorous musical appetite moves from Jazz to beyond.

The performance will benefit Meta House, whose vision is to help end the generational cycle of addiction by healing women and strengthening families.

Stream: Facebook event

Kyle Feerick @ Café Benelux, 6 p.m.

Celebrate the final night of the Lowlands Live Music Summer Patio Series with Kyle Feerick’s uplifting, soulful brand of folk-rock at the Lux Container Bar & Socially Distant Terrace.

Friday, Oct. 2

UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert I – Mozart, Elgar and Puccini @ Zelazo Bader Hall, 7:30 p.m.

UWM Symphony Orchestra opens the 2020-21 season with works by Elgar, Puccini and Mozart. Elgar’s Serenade for Strings is amongst the composer’s most popular works, which displays his mastery of string writing. UWM Symphony Orchestra’s string sections will also perform the greatest Italian opera composer, Puccini’s rare chamber music works, the elegiac Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums). The concert will end with Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 in A major, considered as most charming, polite, and faithful to the Viennese classical model.

Tickets for in-person viewing must be purchased prior to the performance. Socially distanced seating and masks are required.

Stream: Peck School of the Arts website

Saturday, Oct. 3

Ian Gould @ Three Lions Pub (4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood), 7 p.m.

Join Belfast, Ireland native Ian Gould for a program of acoustic Irish traditional folk music.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Max & the Invaders @ Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall, 2 p.m.

Get your fix of ska and reggae sounds outdoors on the patio with veteran group Max & the Invaders. This matinee show may be the band’s last performance for 2020 so miss it at your own risk!

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Alive After 5 with Tyner, Hamilton & Wessel @ The Baaree (105 S. Main St., Theinsville), 6 p.m.

Matt Tyner, Jeff Hamilton & Rolf Wessel perform in the outdoor beer garden. This trio of veteran musicians might just ignore the set list.

“Baree” is a Nepalese word for garden and this outdoor beer garden incorporates natural elements (earth, air, fire and water), fine art by local artists and artisans, along with architectural elements. The space incorporates a variety of sustainable elements, including rain barrels and a composting system which will feed into the care of the gardens themselves. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.

ACA Live - Cosmic Endeavors Collective livestream @7 p.m.

Cosmic Endeavors Collective will perform this livestream from North Coast Center for the Arts in Waukesha as part of the Tuesday night Jazz Series. The group’s mix of standards and funky originals will accompany artwork by Stacie Estrada.

Stream: Facebook event page

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Bluebird Café @ Cedarburg Cultural Center (W62 N546 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg), 6 p.m.

With a nod to Nashville’s Bluebird Café, this outdoor terrace event will showcase 25 acoustic performers. Performance slots will be allocated on a “first-come, first-served” basis. Performers are requested to bring their own microphones, otherwise the CCC will provide sanitized mics to all performers.