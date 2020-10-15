This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 15-21, 2020

This week, you can watch livestream performances by the UWM Wind Ensemble & Symphony Band, the three day SaveOurStages event or catch a concert by Don Juan & The Pawnshop Gigolos. Maybe even take ghost tour. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists, are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email with details.

Thursday, Oct. 15

UWM Wind Ensemble & Symphony Band Livestream @ 7:30 p.m.

Members of the UWM Wind Ensemble & Symphony Band will play a concert of varied repertoire for winds. Enjoy a presentation of various chamber and full symphonic settings by composers such as Steven Bryant, Eric Ewazen, Jean Francaix, Ruth Gipps, and Michael Praetorius.

Friday, Oct.16-18

SaveOurStages Livestream

From the cramped stage at Circle A to the vast American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the live music industry in venues large and small. This benefit event aims to generate significant awareness, advocacy and donations for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, directly supporting our most vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss. This three day event will stream a wide-ranging list of artists including Macklemore, The Roots, Miley Cyrus, Brittany Howard, Nathaniel Rateliff and Reba McEntire at such legendary venues as Tipitina’s, The Apollo Theater and The Ryman Auditorium.

Friday, Oct. 16

PVB @ Party on Pitt - Pop Up Beer Garden, 3:30 p.m.

Party on Pitt is a two month long pop up event hosted by Broken Bat and MobCraft Beer that will feature craft beer from breweries all over the greater Milwaukee area. Guitarist Patrick Van Bibber provides the soundtrack.

American Ghost Walks – Various dates and times through October 31

Here are three choices to explore Milwaukee’s paranormal history. “The Bloody Third Ward Ghost Walk” offers a nostalgic stroll through the charming art district, once a rough and mysterious 19th century ghetto known as the “Bloody Third.” “Shadow Of City Hall Ghost Walk” presents downtown in a whole new light with spooky stories of the city. Learn why the Pfister Hotel is as notorious with Major League Baseball players as it is with paranormal investigators, why your eyes might be drawn upward when visiting City Hall, which bar has a 121-year-old mummified cat as a mascot, and the identity of the ghost that might be sitting next to you at the Pabst Theater, among other stories. “The Brady Street Ghost Walk” presents saints and sinners of real ghost stories from history and from local businesses who have shared their experiences

Saturday, Oct. 17

Murder Generation Livestream 7 p.m.

Stir crazy? Need to blow the carbon out? Milwaukee punk trio Murder Generation rips it up live from The Ring.

Don Juan & The Pawnshop Gigolos @ The Baaree (105 S. Main St.

Thiensville), 6 p.m.

As indefatigable as they come, Matt “MF” Tyner performs solo, in duos, trios and with his band Don Juan & the Gigolos. Dig in for what might be the season’s last installment of music in the Baaree—a Nepalese word which means “garden.” The space is a hybrid concept that brings together aspects of a traditional German beer garden with elements of a community garden.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Kohl’s Family Sundays at Home: Día de los Muertos Livestream @ 10 a.m.

× Expand Flickr - Larry Lamsa

The Milwaukee Art Museum invites families to go online for Kohl’s Family Sundays at Home: Día de los Muertos. Join in for art activities, performances, tours, and visits with artists.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

ACA Live - B3 Groove Livestream @ 7 p.m.

Led by Hammond B3 organist Dan Schneck, B3 Groove streams live from Waukesha’s North Coast Center for the Arts. Schneck has performed, collaborated, and recorded with many local and national jazz artists, and has been performing regularly on the Milwaukee jazz scene for more than two decades. B3 Groove delivers hard-swinging bebop grooves from in a classic jazz organ trio setting in the style of Jimmy Smith, Don Patterson and Groove Holmes.