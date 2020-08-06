This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 6-12, 2020

This week, you can listen to performances by Tommy Odetto, Matthew Davies and the Koch-Marshall Trio without leaving your house. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Thursday, August 6

Tommy Odetto - Rock the Green's Rock livestream @ 7 p.m.

San Francisco native Tommy Odetto’s most recent EP Curses and Revelations finds the guitarist mixing up hard rock, blues and ‘60s pop mentality with a grunge-era swagger. Newly relocated to the Midwest, Odetto’s set will benefit Guitars for Vets, the music therapy organization that offers support to soldiers with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Friday, August 7

Covid Couch Series with Matthew Davies livestream @ 9 p.m.

Performing solo with The Thriftones or playing keyboards with Alex Ballard and Sugarfoot, Mathew Davies’ musical presence is always a genuine one. From the wry, jazzy observations of an extramarital fling in “One Time Thing” to the clear-eyed view of “Addict’s Lament,” he comes off as wise beyond his years.

Saturday, August 8

Koch-Marshall Trio livestream @ 5 p.m.

Guitarist Greg Koch, drummer Dylan Koch, and Hammond organist Toby Lee Marshall debut new music from their forthcoming album. The trio moves from stop-on-a-dime virtuosity to blues-jazz improvisations, always ready to inject a sense of humor and playfulness.

Wisconsin Funnies @ Saint Kate and MOWA (205 Veterans Ave., West Bend)

Wisconsin Funnies is the first exhibition to present the rich history of comics in Wisconsin. The nearly two hundred works by over 30 artists illustrates the major themes, innovations, and publications that characterize the state’s past half-century of comic art. Denis Kitchen’s Kitchen Sink Press, icons Ernie Bushmiller, Milt Caniff, and Al Capp, as well as University of Wisconsin professor and 2019 MacArthur “Genius” Grant recipient Lynda Barry, will be presented.

The exhibition pairs hand-drawn original art with printed material such as comic books, alternative weekly newspapers, and other collectibles and ephemera. Originally intended to coincide with the DNC, the Saint Kate exhibit will focus on political humor. (Though November 22.)

Chris Haise Band @ The Bend (125 N. Main St., West Bend), 7 p.m.

Chris Haise’s songs hint at the Great American Songbook as filtered through Bob Dylan and Randy Newman. With a band that includes cello and mandolin, expect an organic sound on new tunes from The Quarantine Tapes. Capacity is limited. Face coverings required to enter the building and when social distancing is not possible

Wednesday, August 12

De La Buena @ Cedarburg Cultural Center Tunes on the Terrace, 7 p.m. (W62 N546 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg.)

Very few bands suggest a Summer concert like De La Buena, the sprawling Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz orchestra. David Wake (piano, organ, arrangements) and Cecilio Negron Jr. (congas and vocals) created a musical monster where the groove is king; percussionists set the stage for plenty horn and piano solos. Tickets include reserved space for social distancing and other guidelines will be observed by the venue.