This Week in Milwaukee: March 12-18, 2020

Fiserv Forum turns into an indoor motorcycle race track with Flat Out Friday while local musicians raise money for HiFi Café’s Mary Hart.

Friday, March 13

Kuzu (Dave Rempis, reeds; Tashi Dorji, guitar; Tyler Damon, drums)

Kuzu @ Sugar Maple, 8 p.m.

Chicago improvisational music trio Kuzu (Dave Rempis, reeds; Tashi Dorji, guitar; Tyler Damon, drums) has a sound ranging from pin-drop quiet to howling chaos, at least judging from their 21-minute rack “Fontanelles 1” from the album Hiljaisuus (Finnish for “silence”)—their sounds have also been characterized as “modern jazz destruction.”

Flat Out Friday @ Fiserv Forum, 7 p.m.

The annual Flat Out Friday, presented by Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Company, is an indoor motorcycle race on a Dr. Pepper soda-sprayed sticky indoor concrete track. The Mama Tried Motorcycle Show includes various events at multiple venues around town, including the Harley-Davidson Museum and The Rave through Sunday.

Saturday, March 14

Photo courtesy of the artist OM

OM and Wovenhand @ Club Garibaldi, 8 p.m.

An evening of music not for the faint of heart. San Francisco trio OM’s stoner-rock draws on psychedelic music, Middle Eastern folk, dub, reggae and post-rock. Wovenhand, led by former 16 Horsepower frontman David Eugene Edwards, combines Southern Gothic influences with old-time and Gospel music. If Flannery O’Connor and William Faulkner formed a band to play at the Battle of Little Bighorn, this might be it.

Mothership Connections—Parliament-Funkadelic Tribute @ Company Brewing, 10 p.m.

This show pays respect to George Clinton’s Mothership and all things P-Funk with members of members of Thee Grateful Dub Band, The Electrik War Babies and Recalcitrant. (Also Sunday, March 15.)

Sunday, March 15

Et Tu Brute? A Benefit for HiFi Café w/ Testa Rosa, Retoro, Juniper Tar, The Quilz, Red Stuff, Magnetic Minds and Bleed @ Cactus Club, 3 p.m.

Mary Hart, operations manager and owner of Bay View’s HiFi Café, needs the community’s help. A serious chronic illness has prevented her from being able to carry on full-time duties at the café, which has impacted HiFi’s emergency funds to survive during the slow business that is expected each winter.

Chris and Enzo DeMay have organized what amounts to an all-ages music festival for a worthy cause, featuring a rare appearance by Juniper Tar. The HiFi Café is a Bay View hub for creative arts activity, participating bands have ties to the neighborhood and the Cactus Club has long been a stop for touring acts and locals alike. Three reasons to show your support and enjoy some great music.

Max and the Invaders @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 2 p.m.

Is your energy flagging? Take a hit of Milwaukee third wave ska institution Max & the Invaders, who have a few shows lined up in the near future beginning with this matinée show.