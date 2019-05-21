This Week in Milwaukee: May 23-29, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: StellaK Snarky Puppy

Riverwest FemFest gives a voice to communities that have historically been excluded from creative spaces while Snarky Puppy, Soul Message, Terry Reid and Derek Pritzl rock various venues.

Thursday, May 23

Snarky Puppy @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

Led by bassist/composer Michael League, the New York-based, Texas-bred band nods to genres like fusion, jam or jazz while embracing “Zeppelin scale rock, Southern gospel, South Asian percussion, Brazilian melodies, New Orleans jazz and Motown soul.” The gig is also a homecoming for trumpet player and Wauwatosa-native Mike "Maz" Maher. The Marquette University High School alum has been with the band since its inception.

Saturday, May 25

Soul Message @ The Jazz Estate, 8 p.m.

Celebrating the release of their new record Soulful Days (Delmark), Soul Message is rooted in the tradition of great Hammond B3 organists like Jimmy Smith, Jimmy McGriff, Charles Earland, Jack Mcduff and “Groove” Holmes. The partnership of organist Chris Foreman and drummer, Greg Rockingham goes back 25 years.

Sunday, May 26

Terry Reid @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

British vocalist Terry Reid was this close to being singer for Led Zeppelin when he suggested his friend Robert Plan instead. Since then Reid’s cult status as only grown with live performances, albums and soundtrack appearances. His timeline moves from connections to The Hollies to The Raconteurs and seemingly every corner of rock ’n’ roll royalty.

“Alive at Eight” : Derek Pritzl & Friends @ Circle A, 8 p.m.

Songwriter Derek Prtizl is an old soul and his songs mine a deep groove. His song pulls at this intimate space allow him to showcase fellow writers of depth. Should guitarist Andrew Koenig be riding shotgun, he adds another layer to Pritzl’s songs.

Sunday, May 26 – June 2

Riverwest FemFest @ Various Locations

Milwaukee’s homegrown Riverwest FemFest returns with a host of performances, workshops and events. The citywide festival and fundraiser hinges on empowerment and the celebration of art by providing a platform for communities that have historically been excluded from—or never had—creative spaces.

This year’s event will showcase everything from spoken word, comedy and performance art to makers’ markets, gallery showings and film screenings. More than 60 local and national musical artists will be featured. For the full lineup, schedule, and taste of what’s in store, visit rwfemfest.com.