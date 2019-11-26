This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2019

× Expand Green is scheduled to perform at Circle A Cafe on Friday, Nov. 29 with Trolley.

The Christkindlmarket is back at Fiserv Forum for the second consecutive year, and Green, Testa Rosa, the Transfer House Band and more will perform this week in Milwaukee.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Christkindlmarket @ Plaza at Fiserv Forum, 11 a.m.

The Christkindlmarket, an authentic German-style outdoor holiday market, is back at the Plaza at Fiserv Forum through Dec. 24. This marks the second consecutive year the market has been held in Milwaukee’s Deer District. During the Christkindlmarket, the plaza is transformed into an idyllic German marketplace for the 40-day holiday celebration, featuring an increase in vendors from last year’s market. Market-goers can enjoy the holiday season with shopping, delicious international and local delicacies, hot spiced wine (Glühwein), family fun and more.

Friday, Nov. 29

Green is scheduled to perform at Circle A Cafe on Friday, Nov. 29 with Trolley.

Green w/ Trolley @ Circle A, 8 p.m.

Jeff Lescher has always followed his muse. In 1992, he recorded an album of Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris duets for an Austrian record label, easily predating the Americana scare by a few years. But if you know Lescher at all, it is likely from his band Green which released a handful of great pop-based albums stating in the mid-1980s. Supporting Lescher’s new solo album, All is Grace, Green makes a long overdue stop in town. That album is a masterpiece, recalling the kind of personal, mind-opening albums that don’t come down the pike too often. Lescher plays to his musical schizophrenia, even covering Nick Drake. He’d have to be brave or foolish to play it live, but I have my fingers crossed. Openers Trolley are on the verge of releasing a new album as well.

Testa Rosa w/ The Cutouts @ Linneman’s Rivewest Inn, 9 p.m.

Celebrating the release of their fourth album, IV, Testa Rosa stands tall as far as truth-in-advertising goes. When it comes to catchy, haunted pop songs, they are in a league of their own. Betty Blexrud-Strigens would never call herself a star, but judge for yourself. Her low-key stage charm fits perfectly with an unassuming band who are among the best in town.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Found Footage Festival @ The Back Room at Colectivo, 8 p.m.

Joe Pickett (The Onion) and Nick Prueher (“The Colbert Report”) return to Milwaukee with a live-guided tour through their latest VHS finds, including the 1988 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant, a mysterious tape labeled “bonion sergery,” home movies taken at a Canadian hose factory and a fitness video called Jugglercise.

Tribute to Cannonball Adderley @ The Jazz Estate, 8 p.m.

Eric Jacobson and his quintet pay tribute to great saxophonist Julian “Cannonball” Adderley, who played with Miles Davis and John Coltrane, as well as recording under his own name. Rolling Stones founder Brian Jones was such a fan that he named two of his sons Julian.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Transfer House Band w/ Dennis Fermenich @ Transfer Pizzeria, 7:30 p.m.

The Transfer House Band will be breaking down the standards along with resident jazz vocal stylist, Dennis Fermenich, bringing the positive vibes. The Transfer House Band is Neal Chandek on keys, Bill Martin on guitar and Omar maintaining the groove on the jazz kit.