This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2019

The first Beer Baron’s Bash at the Pabst Mansion coincides with concerts by Califone, Roselit Bone, the Bluegrass All Stars and drummer Billy Cobham.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Califone @ The Back Room at Colectivo, 8 p.m.

In the golden age of vinyl, grade school kids listened to records in classrooms on Califone brand players. Tim Rutili was likely one of them. With Rutili at the fore, Califone’s vision might encompass a scratchy 78 rpm record blended with electronic sounds. Blues or old-timey music easily gets warped to Califone’s needs. Consider their purview personal rather than panoramic.

Consider also the band’s predecessor, Red Meat, has reissued eight LPs in a hardback book. The expanded editions include library checkout cards and ephemera from the history of the band. This attention to detail and reverence for a forgotten medium helps illustrate the dichotomy between Rutili and Co.’s ability to draw from the past while reaching forward.

Friday, Sept. 27

Roselit Bone w/ Primitive Broadcast Service @ Circle A, 8 p.m.

Roselit Bone’s music has been referenced as conjunto and cosmic, with comparisons to Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Roy Orbison and The Gun Club. They’re touring to support their recent album, Crisis Actor. Suffice to say, a band that may number up to eight musicians and is unafraid to serve up elements of surf guitar with mariachi brass and a strident punk outlook might present enough hoodoo to turn the cozy Circle A into a pressure cooker.

Bay View Gallery Night, 5 p.m.

More than 50 local businesses will host hundreds of local artists showing their work throughout the Bay View neighborhood. Outpost Natural Foods will showcase 18 local artists. New vintage furniture and décor shop Mid-Century Meow is on the route as is first time participant Bay View High School, which will be showcasing work by art and music teachers. Milwaukee Makers Market will host more than 20 vendors in the Colectivo Coffee lot, and the Lincoln Warehouse will host chocolatiers, distilleries and breweries.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Beer Baron’s Bash @ Historic Pabst Mansion, 11 a.m.

The first Beer Baron’s Bash will be held in the lot across the street from the Pabst Mansion. The outdoor event will feature a selection of Milwaukee-based craft breweries, food trucks, brewing demonstrations, beer artifacts and beer-related products made by local artisans.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Gene Autry's 112th Birthday @ Kochanski's Concertina Bar, 2 p.m.

If you enjoyed or disagreed with Ken Burns’ country documentary, here is a chance to experience the real thing. The Bluegrass All Stars will open with a set peppered with cowboy tunes to celebrate Gene Autry’s 112th birthday. Gene Pool and the Melody Mel Ranch Boys will recreate the accordion, clarinet and lap steel arrangements that defined the sound of America's favorite singing cowboy. Les Martin and Band close the program with a set of no-apologies country music from Gene's honky-tonk contemporaries with a smattering of cowboy tunes. Cowboy dress code is recommended.

Monday, Sept. 30

Billy Cobham Crosswinds Project w/ Randy Brecker 75th Birthday Celebration Tour @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Best known for his work with Miles Davis, especially the albums Bitches Brew and A Tribute to Jack Johnson, drummer Billy Cobham was also a founding member of the Mahavishnu Orchestra. At 73, trumpeter Randy Brecker is not far behind Cobham, with a discography that rivals the drummer. Strap in for some world-class jazz on a Monday night in Milwaukee.