Today at the WI State Fair: Tuesday, Aug. 6

Tonight's State Fair Main Stage headliner, Kidz Bop, has grown a brand on the notion of making pop music geared for families who love to hear clean versions of hit songs performed by, who else? Kids!

Main Stage

Kidz Bop World Tour 2019 @ 7 p.m.

You know how words seem to be missing or altered when you hear a song on radio, but when you hear it on your own streaming, download or physical source, the lyrics can be more adult-oriented? Kidz Bop has grown a brand on the notion of making pop music geared toward grown-ups safe for younger ears.

Since 2001, the imprint and its rotating ensemble of Kidz Bop Kids has improbably amassed 24 Billboard top-10 pop albums; more than Bruce Springsteen or Madonna. Among those Kids to have gone on to sustained careers in entertainment include Disney divas Olivia Holt and Zendaya, rapper-singer Becky G, The Goldbergs actor Noah Munck and Elijah Johnson of R&B boy band Mindless Behavior. If providing a springboard for young talent while selling millions of units of music weren’t enough, Kidz Bop has furthered its reach with video games, a fashion line for 3 to 14 year-olds, a SiriusXM satellite radio show, talent competition and partnership with the Legos theme park. As for the music, it’s slick, synthetic and more than competent recreations of radio hits meant to be safer for younger listeners. These multicultural tweens comprising the latest troupe of Kidz Bop Kids should be as energetic as their frenetic music videos when they hit the stage. (Jamie Lee Rake)

Associated Bank Amphitheater

11 a.m. - The 4-H Muckey Cloggers Noon - The 4-H Muckey Cloggers 1:30 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 2:45 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. - Duelly Noted - Dueling Pianos 6 p.m. - Duelly Noted - Dueling Pianos 8 p.m. - Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

More Entertainment Highlights

Tony Rocker and the Comeback Special @ Bud Pavilion, 11 a.m. Brian McLaughlin (Formerly of The Toys) @ Saz's Miller High Life Pavilion, 1 p.m. Cold Sweat & Brew City Horns @ Saz's Miller High Life Pavilion, 6:30 p.m. 5 Card Studs @ Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m.

See a full list of the day's events, including all the vendor music stages here.

Today's Promotion: Crazy Grazin' Day

More than 40 food vendors will be offering a variety of items at reduced prices. Participating vendors will display posters. For a preview of menu items, visit wistatefair.com.

