Abele's Office of African American Affairs is Overdue

Last fall, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele tried to respond to a question posed by Supervisor Khalif Rainey: What does your budget do for African American Milwaukeeans?

Abele’s answer was pretty shocking. He improved programming at the House of Correction, he said, and also aided the county’s child support program, mental health services and the Pathways to Responsible Fatherhood initiative.

Almost immediately, supervisors blasted Abele’s candid and unrehearsed comments. Rainey said they “not only reflect a lack of sensitivity, they reflect complete ignorance as to what is happening in Milwaukee County.” Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said Abele was “clueless” about the experiences of African American Milwaukeeans. Supervisor Michael Mayo said he was “shocked,” “deeply disappointed” and “offended.”

But at least one good thing came out of Abele’s offensive comments.

The under-pressure county executive seeking re-election lent his support to the creation of the Office of African American Affairs, an initiative pitched by Rainey. On Nov. 16, 2015, just weeks after Abele insulted African Americans, he signed the county board’s resolution that requires the county executive to set up an independent Office of African American Affairs within the comptroller’s office. The new position is charged with reviewing and commenting on any federal, state, county or city legislation or regulation that impacts the county’s African American residents; provides advice on policies concerning African Americans; encourages African American representation at all levels of county government; and recognizes the accomplishments of African American Milwaukeeans, among other things. The legislation requires the county executive to report back on the office’s progress within 45 days of its adoption.

Rainey told the Shepherd he wanted the office to focus on removing some major barriers faced by African American Milwaukeeans, including the low numbers of small businesses created, high incarceration rates, a lack of affordable housing, food deserts, obesity, education and the special needs facing young African Americans.

“I think it’s clear through his off the cuff statements that he had absolutely no idea of any initiatives he’s doing to impact the lives of African Americans,” Rainey said. “He’s the county executive of the largest body of African Americans in the state of Wisconsin. Considering the statistics and the issues facing this particular segment of our community, I would think it would be a priority of his.”

Rainey also secured $300,000 to fund the office, which he’d like to use for a grant writer who can go after federal and foundation money.

But that’s not all. Rainey also asked Abele to match that $300,000, either with private grants or county funds.

So how’s it working out?

We don’t know just yet.

The 45-day reporting requirement ran out at the end of December, but Abele hasn’t presented any information about the Office of African American Affairs to the board.

On Monday, in response to the Shepherd ’s questions about the progress of the office, Abele’s spokeswoman said that the administration has been “working with” Rainey to finalize their report and initial action plan so they can be released “later this week.”

But Rainey said he hasn’t been involved with their plans.

Also following up a Shepherd question, Abele’s spokeswoman emailed, “Yes, the county executive has agreed to match the $300,000 as requested by Sup. Rainey and will continue to partner with the county board to allocate the funds. He appreciates Sup. Rainey’s leadership on this initiative and looks forward to the board’s good ideas and feedback on how to make this office a success.”

Chris Abele, we ask you to please drop the lies and arrogance, and please work with Supervisor Rainey and follow through on the county board resolution that you signed last year.