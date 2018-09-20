Best of Milwaukee 2018 Nomination Round Now Open

Milwaukee's oldest, largest and most prestigious reader’s choice awards program is back! 

The polls open today for our Best of Milwaukee Readers' Choice Poll. You, the readers, are king in this poll. opens today. You get to select the best and brightest that our great city has to offer. It is the original "Best Of" readers' choice in Milwaukee and continues to be the largest with well over a hundred thousand votes cast each year.

The nomination round ends on Oct. 18 at midnight. We'll tabulate the the top nominees for the finals round running Nov. 1-29.

Here's the essential info:


When:
Nominations: Sept. 20-Oct. 18
Final Voting: Nov. 1–Nov. 29

Full Ballot:
ShepherdExpress.com/BOM18

Direct Link to Each Section:
Arts and Entertainment
Body, Mind and Spirit
Bought and Sold 
City Confidential
Dining Out
LGBTQ
Medical
Milwaukee Music
Milwaukee-Made Food and Beverages
Neighborhoods
Out and About
Real Estate/Home Improvement
Retail Food and Drink
Services Rendered
Sports and Recreation

