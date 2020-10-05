× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "Speak Truth"

In the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter protest marches along Martin Luther King Drive, some stores had been broken into. One building was even set on fire. As a result, windows were boarded up. Soon, the BLM graffiti appeared.

This exhibit reads SPEAK TRUTH, which got me thinking, "What is truth? Why do we need truth?"

Truth seems to matter to us as individuals and also to the entire society. As individuals, being truthful means that we can grow and mature, learning from our mistakes, asking forgiveness. For human society, truthfulness makes social bonds, while lying and hypocrisy break those bonds.

According to the wise graffiti artist who wrote, "Defund White Supremacy," if there was no white supremacy, then we imperfect humans might actually make social bonds between the races. That’s one avenue to Truth.

Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.