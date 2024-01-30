A Cartophile’s Paradise in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo courtesy the American Geographical Society Library The American Geographical Society Library The American Geographical Society Library

In the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lies a hidden gem of geographical wonders—The American Geographical Society Library (AGSL). Renowned as one of the major collections of its kind in North America, AGSL is home to geographical items that support instruction and research, not only within the university but also around the world.

The roots of AGSL trace back to 1851 when the American Geographical Society (AGS) was founded in New York City. The library, established shortly after, evolved into a powerhouse of geographical knowledge. By the 1970s the vast collection of maps and geographical artifacts, meticulously gathered over more than a century, had outgrown its location. Recognizing the need for a suitable facility to house the collection and ensure that the legacy of AGS would be preserved, AGS began a nationwide selection process.

In 1978 the strategic decision was made to relocate the collection to UWM; an environment where it would be maintained and accessible to scholars and curious minds alike.

Remarkable Expansion

Photo courtesy The American Geographical Society Library The American Geographical Society Library A map at the American Geographical Society Library

Over the past 40 years, collections within AGSL have undergone a remarkable expansion, now comprising well over 1.5 million items from historic maps to cutting-edge Landsat images and digital spatial data.

Since 2001, the library's digitization initiatives have enabled individuals worldwide to access its wealth of information. Marcy Bidney, AGSL curator for over 11 years, has had an ongoing role in its development. A current project Bidney is involved with is the GeoDiscovery Geoportal. This online geoportal will provide discovery and access to geospatial data including open and restricted data from AGSL collections as well as data harvested from the OpenGeoMetadata project.

Containing over 180,000 digital collections including photographic images, maps, and books, AGSL’s influence extends far beyond the university’s campus. “We have thousands of people who come to the AGSL in any given year,” Bidney reports. “They are UWM students and faculty, students from other area universities, K-12 students from local public schools, private and home school groups, special visitors to campus, independent researchers from around the world and so many more that I’m forgetting!”

Cultural Heritage

× Expand Photo courtesy the American Geographical Society Library The American Geographical Society Library The American Geographical Society Library

As well as its academic significance, AGSL also plays a crucial role in preserving cultural heritage. Books, journals and documents from different regions and eras find a home within its shelves, ensuring that these important records from human history can be available to future generations. Currently, AGSL is working on a couple collaborative projects funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities. One of these is the Mapping Racism and Resistance in Milwaukee County Project founded by Anne Bonds and Derek Handley at UWM. Bidney explains, “We’ll be working with them on the development of a platform to map and visualize racial covenants in early 20th century Milwaukee.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

For Cartophiles who prefer a low-tech approach to geography, the AGSL will not disappoint. One of the highlights of AGSL is its collection of rare and historical maps ranging from ancient maps documenting explorers’ voyages to modern geopolitical maps. These fascinating maps trace the evolution of our understanding of the world throughout the ages, revealing the beauty of cartography as both an art and a science.

From rare maps and atlases to books, manuscripts, photographs, globes and digital geospatial data, the American Geographical Society Library offers a panoramic view of the world's geography. The eclectic mix of materials not only caters to scholars and researchers from around the world but is also a haven for map enthusiasts in the Milwaukee area.

To plan a visit, go to uwm.edu/libraries/agsl/agsl-visit.