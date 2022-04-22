A Concerned Voter Says Darrell L. Williams is Wisconsin’s Best Choice for U.S. Senate

× Expand Photo via Darrell Williams for Senate

This is a sponsored article from Darrell Williams for Senate.

I don’t know about you, but when I look at the characteristics and attributes in the next U.S. Senator for the State of Wisconsin, hands down it is Dr. Darrell Williams. He is the kind of guy who has pulled himself up by the bootstraps from his meager agricultural beginnings in Southern Mississippi and has provided much needed leadership and resources to help others pull themselves up. His track record is unprecedented.

Williams is a PhD scholar and graduate from the University of Wisconsin in Urban Education. He has served for over two decades as an administrator in education and was selected as National Principal of the Year. From Principal of Whittier School of Excellence to Interim Superintendent of the Beloit School System prior to being selected to lead Gov. Tony Evers’ Crisis Team. Williams is a strong supporter of student leadership initiatives and bringing top leaders and mentors into public schools, empowering students to dream their own dreams and discover success along life’s path.

Combat Veteran/Crisis Manager

Williams is a 29-year, decorated combat veteran who received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart Medal for service to our country. With the war raging in Ukraine, we need a U.S. Senator who knows how to be a voice for and support our troops.

With military and scholastic experience, Williams was appointed by Gov. Evers to lead the state’s Emergency Management Agency and represent the Wisconsin locally and nationally. With the arrival COVID-19, we could count on William’ leadership and expertise to rise to the occasion and help orchestrate health care manpower. He spearheaded COVID-19 crisis management in the state, ensuring that Wisconsin received the services needed to survive this devastating crisis. Williams’ expertise and experience was key establishing vaccination and test sites as well as overseeing the distribution of sanitation products, masks and other needed resources to get us safely through this crisis.

Williams was on the front line making certain that both providers and public were able rise to the occasion with the resources needed to combat the mental health crisis escalation and the residual effects COVID-19 has had on children, teens, adults and the elderly. He is an advocate and a voice for the people at the state and national level for increasing funding for mental health support for people across Wisconsin and this nation.

Native American/African American Advocate

Williams has served as a leader and advocate for Native Americans in Wisconsin by making certain that their voices are not only heard but that they are able to thrive in their culture and communities utilizing the resources made possible. He has also supported Historical Black Colleges and Universities realizing this is the ticket to freedom and success for many young people.

Job Growth/Supporting Businesses

Williams supports providing more jobs for Wisconsinites and resources to local businesses so that they can continue to thrive and flourish and provide services that keeps our cities vibrant within the local or downtown community. Williams knows the value of an honest day pay for an honest day’s work and how employing others help to keep our economy strong and in demand.

Combating Crime/Poverty Reform

Williams knows about trusting the sciences to lead us out of the senseless violence that is taking the lives of innocent women and children. He knows that urgent reform is needed to save young African American males who are endangered. Williams recognizes combating crime starts with education, which is why he started the Student Leadership Program to Transform both the schools and the community through student empowerment.

Strengthening Wisconsin Families & Values

Williams knows the importance of family and the traditional values that Wisconsinites hold dear. You can see him and his beautiful wife celebrating Wisconsin’s heritage at the State Fair, Summer Fest, the Black Holocaust Museum, fellowshipping at local churches, at the Bucks Championship and Brewers games or just building and creating relationships and memories with local Wisconsinites.

Darrell Williams is a firm believer in “the People.” His record is evidence that he cares about the people and children of Wisconsin. How much more will he do for the state of Wisconsin if you make him your choice?

VOTE: Darrell Williams for Wisconsin’s next U.S. Senator.

Visit the Darrell Williams for Senate website

Williams Works for Wisconsin!