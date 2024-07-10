Artist and Activist Curates Public Art Exhibition During the Republican National Convention

× Expand Photo Courtesy Michele Pred Billboard in "Vote for Democracy" Exhibition Billboard in "Vote for Democracy" Exhibition

As the Republican National Convention approaches, artist Michele Pred has curated a public art exhibition titled "Vote for Democracy." This compelling display features the works of five artists, showcased on billboards throughout Milwaukee, aiming to inspire and provoke thought among attendees and the broader public about the importance of voting for democracy.

The featured artists include Yolanda Hoskey, Michele Pred, Lena Wolff & Hope Meng (collaboration), Airco Caravan and Cat Del Buono. Partnering with SaveArtSpace, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming advertisement space into public art, Pred has brought this ambitious project to life. By providing artists with opportunities to display their work in public spaces, the organization creates an urban gallery experience that aims to inspire a new generation of artists. Their partnership with Pred on the "Vote for Democracy" exhibition underscores their commitment to using art as a catalyst for social change.

The billboards were installed on June 27, just ahead of the convention, and will remain in place until July 21, a few days after the event concludes. The exhibition addresses crucial themes such as immigration rights, reproductive rights, trans rights and equal rights. These powerful artworks are strategically placed across Milwaukee, creating an urban gallery experience that engages both local residents and visitors.

"Vote for Democracy" is designed to amplify the ongoing political discourse surrounding democracy and its current challenges. In an era marked by rising autocratic tendencies and reactionary ideologies, the exhibition serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect and expand democratic values. By leveraging the significant media attention of the Republican National Convention, Pred and the participating artists aim to invite persuadable voters into a critical conversation about the future of democracy.

Michele Pred, a Swedish-American conceptual artist, is renowned for her feminist-themed works. With exhibitions at prestigious institutions such as the V&A Museum in London, The Berkeley Art Museum, and the Neuberger Museum, Pred's influence extends both nationally and internationally. Represented by the Nancy Hoffman Gallery in New York since 2004, this marks the fifth billboard exhibition organized by Pred, further solidifying her reputation as a visionary in the art world.

To view images of the billboards, a map of the billboard locations and learn more about the artists, visit SaveArtSpace's website. Notably, the names of the artists are displayed on all billboards except for “My Vote My Choice” by Michele Pred and “Vote for Democracy” by Lena Wolff and Hope Meng.

This public art exhibition is a powerful reminder of the importance of voting for democracy, especially as the nation stands at a political crossroads. Through the creative visions of these artists, "Vote for Democracy" invites us all to reflect on our collective future and the role we play in shaping it.