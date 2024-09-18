Bay View Bash Returns to KK

× Expand Bay View Bash logo

For some, the Bay View Bash chimes as an unofficial end of summer. Every year, the third Saturday in September means the sprawling Bay View Bash takes over Kinnickinnic Avenue from Potter Avenue to Clement Avenue.

From its debut in 2004 the one-day street festival has presented music, food, art, crafts, books and booths from community organizations. Five music stages will offer approximately 50 hours of a variety of sounds ranging from Kia Rap Princess, Poison Hand, The Hallelujah Ward, Big Style Brass Band, Orquesta Ayala and way more.

Out-of-towners include Green Bay legends Boris the Sprinkler and Texas-based A Giant Dog; Jamaica-born Twiggi makes the Bay View Bash an international festival.



More than music? Take in Shape Up Shoppe’s “Stretch & Strength” class, WMSE’s Boogie Bang Gang’s live remote broadcast and Bay View Babes Drag Show.

The Bash is the main funding source of the Bay View Community Fund Inc, a IRS certified 501(c)4, Non-for-Profit Foundation. All proceeds from the Bay View Bash are directly invested back into the city’s neighborhoods.