Bronzeville Week to Celebrate Local Businesses and Culture in Milwaukee

From August 3-10, the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District (BID) is set to host several events as part of Bronzeville Week, Milwaukee’s annual celebration of African American culture, history, art, commerce and entertainment. The week-long festivities aim to highlight the unique culture and commerce of the Bronzeville neighborhood through a series of engaging community events.

“In all we do, the Historic King Drive BID strives to uplift and preserve the authentic essence of the historic areas encompassed in our district as we progress towards a more inclusive, prosperous future,” said Ray Hill, executive director of the Historic King Drive BID. “We’re proud to participate in Bronzeville Week and celebrate the people, businesses and history that make this area unique. We encourage Milwaukeeans to join us for our events, meet neighbors and experience the heartbeat of this thriving community.”

The BID’s featured events for the week include:

Bronzeville Business Breakfast

Date: August 7

Time: 8-11 a.m.

Location: ThriveOn King, 2153 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Start your day with the Bronzeville Business Breakfast, where business owners and community members can gather to hear important updates and discover valuable resources to aid their businesses. Attendees will benefit from a special conversation on envisioning business differently with industry leaders Dana Guthrie, managing director at Gateway Capital Partners, and Jamie Elder, co-founder of i2j Group. The discussion will be moderated by Lexi Brunson of CopyWrite, offering a prime opportunity to network, gain insights, and be inspired by innovative business strategies.

Bronzeville Trolley Rides

Date: August 8

Time: 2-4:30 p.m.

Location: America’s Black Holocaust Museum, 401 W North Avenue

On August 8, hop on the Bronzeville Trolley for an immersive exploration of King Drive and Bronzeville’s rich heritage and vibrant evolution. Narrated by Ray Hill and Kitonga Alexander of Bronzeville Histories, the trolley tour provides a unique perspective on the neighborhood’s past, present, and future. The tour will stop at the American Black Holocaust Museum at 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., offering participants a chance to delve deeper into shared history. This event is sponsored by Versiti.

Bronzeville Art Walk

Date: August 3-10

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Salute Society Studio, 2372 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Throughout Bronzeville Week, explore the artistic talents on display across various businesses along King Drive. Visitors can enjoy the diverse art pieces exhibited and vote for their favorites. The week will culminate in a grand capstone gallery celebration at Salute Society on August 10, featuring live performances, scholarship announcements, and a collective exhibition of all the artwork.

For the latest information on Bronzeville Week events and opportunities, visit the Bronzeville Week Facebook page.