City of Milwaukee Begins Northwest Side Road Construction Projects

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to kick off the 2023 construction season with a series of major projects aimed at improving traffic safety, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and accessibility. The projects will also include curb ramps built to meet the current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Four major corridors are set to receive upgrades as part of the 50 new traffic calming projects scheduled for this year: West Walnut St., Vilet St., Hampton Ave. and Humboldt Blvd. The project is a major priority for Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who hopes to create safer streets for pedestrians and bicyclists. The city is working with its partners in the community, on the Common Council, and at WisDOT as they work to improve safety for all.

The most significant project is the West Walnut Street reconstruction project from N. 12th Street to N. 20th Street. The project is expected to begin in late March, and the majority of the work, including roadway and sidewalk reconstruction, will be completed by late 2023. Streetlighting and tree plantings will be completed the following year. The project includes raised crosswalks on stop-controlled side streets and curb extensions at intersections. West Walnut Street will be reconstructed from its current 4-lane divided roadway to a 2-lane divided highway through the majority of the project limits. A protected bike lane, separated from the travel lanes, will also be constructed throughout the majority of the project limits.

During construction, one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained until mid-summer when westbound traffic on Walnut Street will be detoured using West Fond du Lac Ave. and North 20th Street while work is finished on the second side of the road.

The West Vliet Street reconstruction project from N. 27th Street to N. 12th Street is anticipated to begin construction this month as well. The majority of the work, including roadway and sidewalk reconstruction, will be completed by late 2023. The project includes streetlighting, bump-outs at intersections and the elimination of parking between N. 24th St. and N. 17th St. to prevent illegal passing on the right. Bike lanes will remain as currently marked.

During construction, traffic will be limited to only westbound through the project limits and fully closed to eastbound traffic. The public is advised to find alternative routes for eastbound travel. This summer, traffic will switch to allow only eastbound travel with westbound travel being prohibited. Side streets will have short-term or long-term closures to through traffic.

The West Hampton Avenue resurfacing project from N. 60th Street to N. 29th Street is anticipated to begin construction on May 1. The majority of the work, including roadway resurfacing, will be completed by late 2023. The roadway will be resurfaced, and new pavement marking will be placed, including new bike lanes from N. 31st Street to N. 35th Street and refurbished bike lanes for the remainder of the project length. During construction, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

The North Humboldt Blvd. reconstruction project will focus on the west side of the street, between E. Locust Street and E. Keefe Avenue, as well as the Locust Street intersection. In addition to signal poles, lighting, and signage, sidewalks on both sides of the roadway will be completed, and bump-outs will be added at eight intersections. Despite ongoing construction, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction, ensuring minimal disruption to commuters and residents in the area.

Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke emphasized that these four major projects are among the dozens of traffic calming projects planned citywide this season. Residents and businesses are encouraged to sign up for project updates at the DPW website to stay informed about any potential disruptions and the progress of these initiatives.

Milwaukee is no stranger to road construction, and these projects underscore the city's commitment to promoting safe, accessible, and pedestrian-friendly streets.