City of Milwaukee Social Media Job Platform Launches Marketing Campaign with 860Brands

New DirectConnect MKE mobile app targets young adult job seekers for opportunities.

by

DirectConnectMKE (DCMKE), the City of Milwaukee's social media platform for connecting job seekers with employers and opportunities, is launching a new social media marketing campaign to promote the service to its target audience of youth and young adults.

The network is in a partnership with Yolobe, Inc., a Chicago company specializing in creating entry-level marketplace opportunities for young people in the "mobile generation". The marketing campaign is being handled by 860Brands, the Milwaukee Black-owned marketing agency named for its radio branch, WNOV 860 AM, whose media outlets help market to African-American communities.

To connect my DirectConnectMKE, go to directconnectmke.com and create an account. Employers interested in using DirectConnect MKE can find contact information at: city.milwaukee.gov/cityclerk/News-Slider/2018/Direct-Connect-MKE-launch.

