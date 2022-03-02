City of Milwaukee Social Media Job Platform Launches Marketing Campaign with 860Brands

× Expand DirectConnectMKE screen shot DirectConnectMKE screen shot

DirectConnectMKE (DCMKE), the City of Milwaukee's social media platform for connecting job seekers with employers and opportunities, is launching a new social media marketing campaign to promote the service to its target audience of youth and young adults.

DirectConnectMKE logo

The network is in a partnership with Yolobe, Inc., a Chicago company specializing in creating entry-level marketplace opportunities for young people in the "mobile generation". The marketing campaign is being handled by 860Brands, the Milwaukee Black-owned marketing agency named for its radio branch, WNOV 860 AM, whose media outlets help market to African-American communities.

To connect my DirectConnectMKE, go to directconnectmke.com and create an account. Employers interested in using DirectConnect MKE can find contact information at: city.milwaukee.gov/cityclerk/News-Slider/2018/Direct-Connect-MKE-launch.